Normal People fever is still is sweeping the nation – and now Marianne's fringe has it’s very own Instagram account, @mariannesbangs. Following on from the viral sensation that was Connell's chain, fans of Daisy Edgar-Jones' luscious locks can now pore over pictures of her choppy bangs in all their glory. Racking up over 5.6k followers in just a few days, the account – whose bio reads 'All hail the bangs of Marianne – has provided us with serious hair inspiration in lockdown.

With the sad news that hairdressers are likely to be one of the last places to open after the coronavirus quarantine, most of us are currently grappling with wispy locks, split ends and fading colour. We might have spent too much time watching Sally Rooney's gripping TV adaptation, but the idea of a Marianne makeover is becoming increasingly appealing!

Before taking the plunge, HELLO! spoke to celebrity hairdresser Ricky Walters, owner of London's SALON64, to get expert advice about cutting your own fringe. Follow our easy DIY guide below – if you dare… (Disclaimer – Paul Mescal not included).

Is my hair type right for a Marianne style fringe?

"Marianne's fringe is relatively heavy and includes a lot of hair so it's ideal for anyone with thicker hair and plenty of it. It has no blunt lines really and is relatively soft. This probably will not work for those with strong curl or movement in their hair."

Should I cut a Marianne fringe alone at home?

"This guide is easiest for those who already have a fringe and just need to trim it at home. I would recommend waiting for your hairdressers to re-open or enlisting a friend to help. That being said, if your patience is wearing thin, this is how I would go about it!"

How to cut a fringe like Marianne's:

Step 1

"Section off a triangle shape of hair at the front of your head. The point of the triangle should face towards the crown with the other two corners of the triangle spread across the width of your face.

"This is essentially mapping out the shape of the fringe - Marianne's is wide and goes just past the ends of her eyebrows. Once you're happy with this, pin all the hair not being cut safely out of the way."

Step 2

"Taking just the slither right between your eyebrows, cut the desired length by using a comb as a ruler, using very little tension.

"I would suggest going in stages, starting longer and gradually getting shorter, continually double checking in case hair jumps up. Try and use a point cutting technique if you can."

Daisy Edgar-Jones' fringe is giving us serious lockdown hair inspiration

Step 3

"Having cut the first section to a length you are happy with, use this as a guide to cut the two sections to the left and right of it. You want these sections to be longer. Imagine you are cutting a half moon shape - this fringe is supposed to be long, heavy and choppy."

Step 4

"Checking both sides are even, lift the fringe away from your forehead, directly into the air. Gently chop into the ends by half a centimetre, maximum. This will achieve the same choppy look Marianne is rocking!"

