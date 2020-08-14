Holly Willoughby inspires Gemma Collins' new hair – and she looks amazing! The former Dancing on Ice star has gone for the chop

Gemma Collins stunned her fans on Thursday when she revealed a dramatic new hairstyle – and it appears she took inspiration from none other than Holly Willoughby!

The former Dancing on Ice star debuted a much shorter 'do on Instagram, and it bears a striking resemblance to the This Morning star's signature bob.

Gemma appeared to have ditched her hair extensions and looked gorgeous with her blonde hair cut just above her shoulders, a far cry from her usual long, beachy waves.

Her followers were impressed with her new look too, with one gushing: "Love your short hair, much better without hair extensions, younger and classy."

Another added: "Your hair really suits you short. Look good GC." A third wrote: "Love your hair that length, beautiful!" While a fourth said: "Hair = heaven. Love it!"

Gemma Collins delighted fans with her shorter 'do

While Gemma may have been inspired to go for the chop, Holly actually showed off a hair transformation of her own during her break from This Morning.

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old shared a beautiful makeup-free selfie on Instagram, and instead of her usual 'do, Holly sported some much longer locks.

Fans were quick to notice her new hairstyle, which usually sits above her shoulders. Sporting loose, beach waves, Holly's hair also appeared much lighter and beautifully cascaded around her shoulders.

Holly Willoughby appears to be growing her hair during her This Morning break

Commenting on Holly's summery transformation, one wrote: "Your hair is getting so long now. I love it!" Another added: "Hair game is strong @hollywilloughby." A third gushed: "Your hair looks beautiful and so do you." While a fourth added: "Love the waves. You're beautiful."

Holly added to the summer vibes in a gorgeous white linen top from Cloe Cassandro and accessorised with a £350 diamond and white enamel chunky star necklace, with added diamond egg charm, by Kirstie Le Marque. She simply captioned the photo with a heart, wave and sunshine emoji.

