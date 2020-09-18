Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid a heartfelt tribute to her father David in honour of his birthday on Thursday. Sharing a sweet snap of the pair enjoying cake and tea, the Hollywood actress made sure the world knew how special he is to her.

"It's my dad's birthday today! He inspires me to no end! Happy B Day Papa," the doting daughter wrote in the caption.

During the pandemic, Catherine was holed up with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 20, and 17-year-old Carys, at their home in New York, while her parents remained in Swansea.

The star grew up in Swansea, and is the only daughter of Patricia and David Jones. Catherine has an older and younger brother and had an idyllic childhood. The 50-year-old star has previously spoken about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up.

Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

The star is extremely proud of her Welsh roots, and has even paid homage to Wales in her house. She recently shared a picture of her tea, coffee and sugar pots, which were all spelt out in Welsh. Catherine and Michael take their children to Wales a lot too, so that they have a close relationship with both sides of their family.

