Allison Janney STUNS fans with the most dramatic makeover The Mom actress looks sensational!

Allison Janney has stunned fans with the most glamorous makeover – ever!

The actress, who stars in the comedy TV show Mom with Anna Faris, revealed her new look on TV show Celebrity IOU, and fans couldn’t get over her incredible transformation. The Oscar-winning actress has ditched her usual light brown hair and embraced her natural white locks.

Allison Janney stars with Anna Faris in the hit comedy show, Mom

Showing off her gorgeous makeover on Instagram, Allison looked incredible in a red, backless evening gown and construction boots, as she posed with the twins.

“Evening wear can double as work wear, right?” she captioned the post. Her post caught the attention of her fans, who were quick to compliment the West Wing actress on her look.

Fans went wild over Allison's incredible transformation

“The hair is STUNNING,” one fan wrote, with another proclaiming, “This look is fierce!” Allison appeared on the show to renovate her assistant Ilana’s home, who she called “like family”.

The 61-year-old was the latest star to appear on the Property Brothers' new show, which has already seen the likes of Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson get stuck into some serious DIY.

Anna Faris and Allison Janney chat to HELLO! about Mom

Turning up to the first day of renovations in an evening gown, she told the gobsmacked brothers: “I do my best work when I’m dressed to the nines.” But despite her OTT gown, Allison rolled up her sleeves and started breaking off cabinet doors with a sledgehammer – before asking who would be making her a Martini.

Could we love you anymore, Allison?

