Khloe Kardashian has let fans in on the secret to her glossy hair – and we have to say, we weren't expecting that!

The reality TV star shared a gorgeous selfie with her daughter True and niece Dream over the weekend, and while many fans commented on the adorable young cousins, others wanted to know all about her beauty hacks.

One fan asked, "Your hair looks amazing, what do you use for it to be so shiny?" Khloe promptly replied: "Oh my goodness thank you so, so much! I love doing treatments to my hair. Sort of time consuming but I do them twice a week."

It was then that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star suggested using kitchen cupboard staples. "You could use mayonnaise that's in your cabinet or olive oil," she added. "I try to just really, really hydrate my hair. And of course drink tons of water. It sounds really simple but I think it's the consistency that matters."

Khloe, 36, looked radiant in the garden selfie and her fans were quick to tell her. "You look gorgeous Khlo," one wrote, while a second agreed: "Omg Koko you're so beautiful." The mother-of-one told her fans: "Thank you so much! You're so sweet! When there's good lighting you must take advantage LOL."

Fans complimented Khloe on her radiant hair

Khloe has previously spoken about her love of at-home hair masks, revealing on her sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website: "You can use really any oil that you have in your pantry cabinet. Olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, etc.

"Do this to infuse moisture and shine back into your over-processed hair. Heat up the oil for about 10 seconds or so, until it's warm but not hot. Apply the warm oil to your hair, then put on your Aquis x Poosh towel wrap and let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes.

"Wash your hair as usual, maybe an extra shampoo to get the oils out. DONE."

