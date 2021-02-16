Reese Witherspoon wows with hair transformation in new video inside stunning home The Oscar-winner took to Instagram

Reese Witherspoon was rocking a new look on Monday, when she shared a hilarious clip of herself miming along to some classic Legally Blonde lines.

With her bright blonde tresses worn in a new, curled style, the mother-of-three looked fabulous as she filmed herself in one of the bright, airy spaces of her stunning home.

Surrounded by white walls and wearing bright red lipstick and a pink V-neck jumper, the 44-year-old looked every inch the Hollywood starlet in her playful new post.

Reese's hilarious clip comes days after she uploaded a rare, loved-up photo of her and her husband of nearly ten years.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress uses her social media far more than husband Jim Toth, who keeps his account private - so fans were elated to get a glimpse of him over the weekend.

Reese posted a beautiful black-and-white throwback snap of her and her love and captioned it: "Love my Valentine. 11 years of love & laughter."

Fans comments poured in, with one writing: "Love you both and love your love," while another commented: "Love you guys! This is one of my favorite pics of you two!"

Reese last shared a snap with Jim on Christmas when she uploaded a picture-perfect family photograph on Instagram on Christmas Day.

Reese and her other half – who is a talent agent – share eight-year-old son Tennessee.

But the famous mum also has two children with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Reese shares 17-year-old son Deacon and her firstborn child, daughter Ava, 21, with her ex-husband Ryan.

The couple met at Reese's 21st birthday party in 1997 and went on to marry in South Carolina in 1999. They announced their split in 2006.

