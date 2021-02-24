Giovanna Fletcher's new red hair gets fans talking The mother-of-three is a fan of Desperate Housewives

Giovanna Fletcher stunned fans on Tuesday as she showed off a new red hairstyle – giving fans a lot to talk about.

The mother-of-three was dressed up as Desperate Housewives' Bree Van de Kamp to promote the series coming to Disney+ , and it seems she loved the change.

"I was busy baking a fresh apple pie earlier and found myself turning into Bree Van De Kamp... Not really, I bought one! This is all for me to tuck into whilst celebrating the fact I can rewatch Desperate Housewives from today... right from episode 1 with Star on @DisneyPlusUK. The outfits, the drama, the gardener - aaaaaah! I love Wisteria Lane so decided to give myself a makeover, the Queen Bree of shop-bought Baking!" she wrote alongside several pictures of herself in character and posing next to a gardener who had delivered the goods to her front door.

Fans loved the hilarious transformation, and many complimented her new hair colour, all agreeing it suited her.

Giovanna transformed into Bree Van de Kamp

"That hair colour suits you so much," wrote one, whilst a second said: "Wow you look amazing!"

A third remarked: "Looking gorgeous."

Giovanna and Tom had to take their son Buzz to hospital on Tuesday after a bike-related accident

Giovanna's fun day seems to have been short-lived as she and Tom later had to rush to A&E with their eldest son Buzz.

Sharing a picture of them together with the six-year-old sporting a wrist support brace, Tom wrote: "Well, a fractured wrist is one way to get out of homeschooling. His second bike-related lockdown injury. Thanks to all the docs, nurses and staff at the hospital. #nhs."