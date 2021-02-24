﻿
giovanna-fletcher-hair-transformation

Giovanna Fletcher's new red hair gets fans talking

The mother-of-three is a fan of Desperate Housewives

Andrea Caamano

Giovanna Fletcher stunned fans on Tuesday as she showed off a new red hairstyle – giving fans a lot to talk about.

MORE: Giovanna and Tom Fletcher throw epic home camping birthday party – and it’s so easy to copy

The mother-of-three was dressed up as Desperate Housewives' Bree Van de Kamp to promote the series coming to Disney+ , and it seems she loved the change.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher shows off her HELLO! makeover

"I was busy baking a fresh apple pie earlier and found myself turning into Bree Van De Kamp... Not really, I bought one! This is all for me to tuck into whilst celebrating the fact I can rewatch Desperate Housewives from today... right from episode 1 with Star on @DisneyPlusUK. The outfits, the drama, the gardener - aaaaaah! I love Wisteria Lane so decided to give myself a makeover, the Queen Bree of shop-bought Baking!" she wrote alongside several pictures of herself in character and posing next to a gardener who had delivered the goods to her front door.

Fans loved the hilarious transformation, and many complimented her new hair colour, all agreeing it suited her.

giovanna-fletcher-red-hair

Giovanna transformed into Bree Van de Kamp

RELATED: Giovanna Fletcher reveals plans to renew wedding vows to Tom - EXCLUSIVE

READ: Celebrity home school setups: Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, Rochelle Humes and more

"That hair colour suits you so much," wrote one, whilst a second said: "Wow you look amazing!"

A third remarked: "Looking gorgeous."

giovanna-and-tom-with-buzz

Giovanna and Tom had to take their son Buzz to hospital on Tuesday after a bike-related accident

Giovanna's fun day seems to have been short-lived as she and Tom later had to rush to A&E with their eldest son Buzz.

Sharing a picture of them together with the six-year-old sporting a wrist support brace, Tom wrote: "Well, a fractured wrist is one way to get out of homeschooling. His second bike-related lockdown injury. Thanks to all the docs, nurses and staff at the hospital. #nhs."

More on:

More about giovanna fletcher

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.