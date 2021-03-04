We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton has become known for her trademark bouncy blowdry – a look that many have been trying to recreate since she married Prince William in 2011.

So what if we told you that you could get your hands on the Duchess of Cambridge's frizz-free hair styling product? We're talking about Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, of course, and it's priced at just £30 – worth every penny to achieve silky royal hair!

Formulated with silk powders and soy and wheat protein, the product is said to moisturise, protect, and condition hair. Simply apply to damp hair for a shiny, non-greasy finish.

This would be particularly handy following the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen hairdressers close for the best part of a year. Kate has shown off extra long, straight locks as she appeared in Zoom calls from home, so perhaps she has a bottle stashed in her bathroom cupboard to add that extra shine.

It supposedly works best after using Kiehl's shampoo – of which there are at least six different versions, from nourishing to rehydrating.

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, £30.50, Kiehl's

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom is considered one of Kate's hair secrets, which was only revealed back in 2018 when her hairdresser shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour to Sweden and Norway.

Amanda Cook Tucker – who was also responsible for styling the new mum's tresses shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 – ensured the Duchess was prepared for all eventualities on her trip by packing a large range of hair tools and products.

The Duchess' hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker shared a peek inside her beauty bag

We're talking two hairdryers, three different sets of hair curlers, eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes, including Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush as well as seven combs.

Other contents that HELLO! has managed to identify include Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster and the Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray, as well as L'Oreal Elnett hairspray and Essential Maximum Hold hairspray.

