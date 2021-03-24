Kate Middleton's stunning hairstyle is just like her bridal look – wow The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are approaching their tenth wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton and Prince William caused quite the stir on Tuesday when they returned to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, for a poignant visit.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the National Day of Reflection by paying tribute to those who have helped the coronavirus vaccine rollout, Kate opted for a white outfit which left many royal fans reminiscing about her royal wedding in 2011. But did you spot her hairstyle?

In perhaps another nod to their memorable wedding day, which saw them say 'I do' in front of 1,900 guests with approximately 17.6million people watching at home, Kate wore her hair in a similar half-up style.

The front section was fastened back in twisted style at the crown of her head, while the rest of her long brunette locks fell in soft curls.

Almost exactly ten years earlier, Kate walked down the same aisle with her hair in a demi-chignon, courtesy of hairdresser James Pryce from Richard Ward's salon – the only difference being her side parting and, of course, embroidered veil!

The Duchess wore her hair in a demi-chignon on her wedding day

At the time, Kate's bridal look broke a 350-year-old tradition, simply because she chose to wear her hair down.

According to the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, Kate was encouraged by royal officials to wear her hair up, something she decided against. "Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," said royal reporter Ashley Pearson.

Kate opted for a white lace coat and a similar hairstyle for her visit to Westminster Abbey

The Duchess wore an iconic Alexander McQueen wedding gown made in collaboration with Sarah Burton with demure lace sleeves and a sweeping skirt – which could also be compared to her recent scalloped Catherine Walker coat, complete with an ivory floral lace pattern.

Combine her very similar hair choice for her latest appearance with her bridal white coat and it's hard not to be transported back to 29 April 2011.

