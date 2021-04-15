This TikTok famous hot brush has 12,000 ratings on Amazon – and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Revlon's One-Step Volumizer is taking TikTok by storm! A viral sensation, it's even got 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with users around the world achieving salon smooth hair in half the time. Reduced from £59.99 to just £39.99 – yes, really – you're getting a seriously good bargain.

Creating voluminous roots and curled ends, the Duchess of Cambridge would adore this two-in-one styling tool. Boosted by ionic technology, it's designed to dry hair faster with less damage, resulting in glossier and healthier-looking locks, minus the frizz.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer, was £59.99 NOW £39.99, Amazon

Ideal for medium to long hair, once you've towel-dried and detangled those tresses, choose between the high setting for thick or coarse hair and the low setting for fine or thinner strands.

As you blow-dry each section, wrapping your locks around the heated barrel, you'll be able to create long-lasting volume and curls worthy of Kate Middleton.

But don't just take our word for it! Thousands of customers are loving Revlon's brush, and it's received the most incredible reviews.

"This Revlon hairbrush/dryer has now become my new best friend," read one. "I absolutely love this. The amount of volume it gives your hair without being static is incredible. I've used from really wet hair and dried it in 4 layers in less than 10 mins and feels so soft. I cannot stop ranting about it. This is a must!!!"

Another happy customer wrote:

"I saw this on TikTok and thought that I must give it a try! It's perfect! I no longer use a hairdryer and this keeps my hair styled for 2 days! It's super easy to use and very powerful! I can imagine this will work for most hair types!"

Now that restrictions are easing across the UK, just imagine how glam you'll look with a professional-quality blowdry. Whether you're heading out on date night, to the office or for drinks with the girls, Revlon's Volumizer is your new best friend.

