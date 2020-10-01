Romeo Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a photo of himself wearing an Arsenal football shirt in support of the team's match, and in the background of his post, a glimpse of his London bedroom could be seen.

The teenage son of Victoria and David Beckham appeared to be sitting on a bed with a green, spotted duvet, and behind him wooden shelving that was stacked with football boots was visible.

But most surprising of all is the fact that Romeo seemingly has blue walls!

To the left of the frame, one of the 18-year-old's walls was visible, and it had been painted a deep shade of ocean blue.

Romeo shared the photo on Instagram

Romeo's bedroom colour scheme is a far cry from his mum and dad's, as is clear from the photo taken inside her bedroom that designer Victoria posted on Instagram last week.

The former Spice Girl uploaded a picture of herself unwinding on her enormous bed, revealing pristine white bedding, floor-to-ceiling cream curtains hanging at the windows, and a velvet armchair in the background.

So chic!

We've had a look inside Romeo's Cotswolds bedroom before

The Beckhams are thought to have returned to their £31million London home ahead of Victoria's fashion show last week.

And while this is the first time we've had a peek inside Romeo's bedroom in the capital, the youngster has posted numerous snaps inside his awesome Oxfordshire space.

Looking like a luxury campsite hideaway, his incredible bed is tucked away in a wooden enclave, and even features a grey curtain that he can draw shut for extra privacy.

The bedroom also features a mix of wooden and bare brick walls alongside brown material carpeting, possibly hemp.

Also visible in past photos is a window draped with chic grey curtains, and a small black side table with a lamp on top.

