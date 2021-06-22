Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer – and just £20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair on This Morning – and her favourite products are currently in the Amazon sale!

The TV star has gorgeous blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.

During the show's beauty segment in September 2020, she told hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home – and that she's been thrilled with the results.

WATCH: Ruth raves about Olaplex hair treatments

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said.

Shoppers can currently snap up the Olaplex 'Hair Perfector', which was featured on the show, for just £20.66 in Amazon's sale – which will save you over £11.

Olaplex Hair Perfector, was £32 now £20.66, Amazon

We've also found the 'Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment' that Ruth speaks so highly of for £23.70.

Olaplex Bond Building Hair Treatment, £23.70, Amazon

The presenter has previously revealed that she loves using heated rollers to prep her hair for TV, and her favourites come from Cloud Nine.

Demonstrating how to use it on Instagram, she wrote: "It's called The O, by Cloud Nine, and you literally pop the roller in and it takes like three seconds and it beeps, and that means it's ready. Fantastic! And then you get the little clips with it as well."

