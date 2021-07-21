Dianne Buswell wows with curly hair in incredible unseen photo The Strictly Come Dancing star looks so different!

Strictly star Dianne Buswell shared a previously unseen photo with fans, and we can't believe the difference between her old look and now!

The glamorous Aussie was taking part in a Q and A with her fans via her Instagram Stories when she was asked to share the last photo from her camera roll.

Dianne pulled up a snapshot which she said dated back to when she lived with her co-star, Oti Mabuse.

It showed her wearing an all-black outfit and showing off an incredible long blonde curly mane, complete with a fringe, as she held up one hand to her chin and smiled at the camera.

She captioned the image: "Back when I was living with @otimabuse," adding laughing and purple heart emojis.

The 32-year-old is more famous for her scarlet hair, which was her signature look until she changed things up earlier this year, going for a bold orange colour instead.

The star looked so different in the throwback photo

This isn't the first time we've seen the star as a blonde, however.

She previously donned a peroxide wig as part of the promotion for her BBC podcast, Di's Salon, which has proved very popular with fans.

On the show, the star chats with famous people about their hairstyles through the years, bringing her perspective as a professional hairdresser – her career before she became a professional dancer.

Dianne previously shared a selfie in a blonde wig

Before the launch of the venture, Dianne said in a statement: "I am so excited to be launching my very own podcast with BBC Sounds, Di's Salon!

"I will be inviting celebrities to join me in the cutting room for a chat and a new do - everyone knows that you do all your best talking with your hairdresser. Bring on the hair dye, kirby grips, hairspray and wigs!"

A second season of the podcast will hit the airwaves at the end of this month, debuting on 29 July.

