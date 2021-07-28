Dianne Buswell shows off unseen hair transformation - and she's unrecognisable The Strictly Come Dancing star has had so many looks!

Dianne Buswell shared some photos to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and the Strictly dancer couldn't have looked more different.

Lately the star has been rocking a stunning orange long-haired look and she shot to fame with bright red hair.

But her locks have been a range of colours and styles over the years, as she proved in a series of snaps that showed off her dark-haired past.

The photos included one from her high school ball with her date, and another with a black fringe.

The former hairdresser also shared a picture which showed her with long brown hair which flowed down to her rib cage.

In the photo, the glam dancer wore a black top with a faux fur-lined coat and sunglasses and smiled at the camera.

The 32-year-old captioned the eye-catching look: "That time my hair was long with no extensions."

Dianne looked so different with brown hair

Last week, Dianne showed off one hair change after another. First, she shared a throwback snap from her blonde days.

It showed her wearing an all-black outfit and showing off an incredible long curly mane as she held up one hand to her chin and smiled at the camera.

A couple of days later, the dancer made a change to her current look, adding a fringe to her vibrant hairdo.

The professional dancer showed off her epic new look in front of a brick wall, as she posed up a storm in a stunning floral crop top.

The star also showed off a black-haired look

Dianne was full of praise for the stylist team who helped her achieve the style, tagging them in her post.

"THIS IS NOT A HAIR HACK!!" she announced. "I got a fringe. My girls delivered the goods once again."

She went on: "I can't help myself I just love to change things up."

Her fans were quick to praise Dianne's new look.

One commented: "You suit it so much," while others wrote: "amazing", "gorgeous" and: "stunning".

