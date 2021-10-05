Dawn French reveals inspiration behind bold new transformation The 63-year-old's post was a hit with fans

Dawn French has decided to completely transform her hairstyle and has opted to swap her trademark black bob for a shorter more natural look – all thanks to Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis.

MORE: Dawn French delights with beautiful photo of daughter Billie on special day

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the actress shared a gorgeous selfie showing her natural grey hair and told her fans: "Hair update. I'm going for it big time. Chop chop. Bring on the silver. In my head, it's v Jamie Lee Curtis. Husband says it's actually v Anne Hegerty. Don't care…. Both are ruddy KWEEEENS."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dawn French, Rosie Nixon and Hibo Wardere speak for International Day of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation

The announcement was a hit with her followers, with many commenting "love it!" and "stunning".

READ: Dawn French's house with husband Mark could be a palace

RELATED: Dawn French expresses heartache in emotional tribute to late father

Anne Hegerty noted the comment made about her and wrote: "Looks fabulous," whilst RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney joked: "Dawnie Lee Curtis."

Dawn showed off her new look on Twitter

Others shared how they had embraced their natural colour with one revealing that going "grey is fabulous and empowering".

Dawn has been working on her hair for some time. Last month, the 63-year-old revealed a shorter crop and revealed she was "cutting off all the old colour".

"Cutting off all the old colour... gradually getting there with the grey... starting short... aiming at the ol bob in full grey glory... It's a process... I'm not great at patience," she confessed.

One person who will be fully supporting her transformation is Dawn's daughter Billie, who recently celebrated a major milestone – her 30th birthday.

The actress is leaving her trademark black bob behind

Dawn paid tribute to her only daughter, which she and ex-husband Lenny Henry adopted when she was just two weeks old, by posting a rare family photo on Twitter.

In the sweet family picture, which was taken when Billie was just a baby, Dawn and her daughter had their heads close together, with their faces each making up half of the snap.

The Vicar of Dibley star wrote a loving tribute to her daughter. "This lil wriggler is 30yrs old today," she said. "My extraordinary ray. My greatest challenge & greatest blessing. Happy Birthday beautiful girl."