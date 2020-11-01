Today's Hoda Kotb stuns with blonde hair following incredible makeover The Today with Hoda & Jenna host had fun dressing up for Halloween

Today host Hoda Kotb has been sporting the same cropped, brunette hairstyle for several years, but the journalist has proved she suits many other looks too!

On Friday, the mother-of-two had fun dressing up for Today's annual Halloween show, and rocked a blonde curly wig as she took on the role of Glinda the Good Witch from Wicked.

Hoda took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sporting tight blonde ringlets, dressed in a blue gown, as she posed alongside her co-star Savannah Guthrie, who had dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West, complete with a green face and long black hair.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You look beautiful Hoda," while another wrote: "You look so gorgeous." A third added: "Hoda you look so great."

Today's Hoda Kotb with blonde hair as she got into character as Glenda

When the doting mum returned home from work, she transformed into another costume, this time channelling Elmo from Sesame Street, while her fiancé Joel Schiffman, mum Sami and daughters Haley, three, and Hope, one, also dressed into characters from the popular children's show.

Hoda is a doting mum to her two young daughters and recently opened up about the possibility of expanding her family further.

Chatting to People magazine in October, the 56-year-old star revealed she's said "yes" to the idea of adopting a third child on numerous occasions.

Hoda also had fun dressing up with her family for Halloween

"It's funny," she told People magazine. "I think to myself - and I've obviously had a conversation with Joel about it, many conversations - but I feel like, well, can we? Yes.

"Will our family be better with it? Yes. Do we have enough love in the house? Yes. All the answers seem to say yes."

The Today show star hasn't ruled out adopting a third child

But Hoda isn't rushing into anything, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"I think then you just wait and see if it's meant to be for you. That's where we are on that. "I feel like families come in so many different shapes and sizes and as long as there's lots of love, I think they'll endure. I'm just going to wait and see on that one."

