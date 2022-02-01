The reviews for this dry scalp CBD shampoo speak for themselves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is your shower routine leaving your hair a bit lacklustre, and your scalp, well, dry and flaky? We have the perfect fix for you: the Leaf + Seed Head First Scalp Relief Shampoo from Wild Science Lab.

Full of nourishing ingredients such as organic hemp seed oil and aloe vera to combat scalp inflammation and hair breakage, it's also jam-packed with CBD, which can soothe dry and inflamed scalps.

Designed to help scalp clarity, hair strength and vitality, this vegan-friendly product is a must-have for all hair types, including dyed and coloured hair. Full of nourishing ingredients such as organic hemp seed oil and aloe vera to combat scalp inflammation and hair breakage, it can be yours for just £24.

Leaf + Seed Head First Scalp Relief Shampoo, £24, Wild Science Lab

One enthusiastic fan wrote: “best shampoo for my itchy scalp I’ve ever used!”, whilst another commended the transformation of her hair after using it, saying “it seems to make my hair look much healthier and softer, would absolutely recommend.”

This is most-likely down to the product’s high concentration of active natural ingredients known to promote healthy hair, as well as being sulphate-free, paraben-free and silicone-free.

Another customer heralded the shampoo as a hero product and recommended anyone with hair difficulties to try the product for themselves: “Head First shampoo saved my hair! I struggled with hair loss and I am so relieved that it’s reduced a lot. I would recommend to anyone struggling with hair loss!”

To keep your hair looking fresh, it is recommended to be used daily. Simply apply a small amount to wet hair, massaging your scalp and ends of your hair until it lathers then wash away with warm water. For the best results, partner the product with the Leaf + Seed Head Way Scalp Recovery Conditioner for moisturisation.

So go on, give your hair some love!