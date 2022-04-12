Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' with this shine-enhancing hair oil – and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A major source of hair envy, we're pretty sure that Meghan Markle has never had a bad hair day – seriously, how does she do it? Turns out, the Duchess swears by a number of high street haircare essentials to achieve those luscious locks, and one of her go-to products is Wella Professional Luminous Smoothing Oil.

Speaking to Beauty Banter, Meghan raved about the shine-enhancing formula, explaining just how "obsessed" she is with it. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said. "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

Wella Oil Reflections Oil 100ml, £12.66, Amazon

Now reduced in the Amazon spring sale, you can grab a 100ml bottle for £12.66, or a 30ml version for £3.63.

Formulated with macadamia and avocado oils, Wella's Luminous Smoothing Oil has a threefold effect. It can be used as a lightweight conditioner, as a heat protection serum, or as a styling essential. Resulting in extra shine and intensified colour reflection, you'll be able to achieve salon-quality hair with just a few drops.

Boasting hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, one happy shopper raved: "I had this recommended to me by my hairdresser and it's the best! It doesn't leave your hair greasy like other oils just lovely and soft and smooth."

"Great product, leaves my hair feeling soft and smooth, a little bit goes a long way," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Perfect! This oil is so perfect, my hair is very soft and strong."

Duchess Meghan is revered for her healthy and glossy hair

While speaking to Beauty Banter, Meghan also revealed that she's a huge fan of Kérastase's Oleo-Relax haircare range – which she uses "religiously."

Available in two different treatments for both thick and fine hair, the Nutritive Masquintense is designed to replenish fibres from root to tip, leaving hair silky, shiny and supple. Revered for its hydrating formula, simply apply the masque as part of your bath or shower routine and rinse out for enhanced shine – so easy.

