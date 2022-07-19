Stacey Dooley looks incredible with unbelievable hair transformation The Hungry For It star was praised by her fans

Stacey Dooley always looks so glamorous and we're often thrilled with her fashion choices, but this time it was her hair that drove many wild.

The presenter shared a clip from an upcoming episode of Hungry For It, where she and a contestant raved about tea and biscuits, but what really grabbed attention was her new hairstyle. The star looked to be having a Sandy from Grease moment as she rocked a stylish perm as opposed to her normal straight locks.

Stacey Dooley stuns in slinky silk dress

"Tea and hob nobs 4evaaaaaaaaaaaa," she enthused in her caption. "Hungry for itttttttt! This eve @bbcthree 8pm."

She then couldn't help but compliment her co-star as she added: "Also, how stuns does Serena look in this hella close up?!"

But fans were more focused on her amazing new look, as one simply said: "Hair," alongside some flame and heart emojis.

A second posted: "Staceeee this is giving Sandy from Grease post glow up and I’m HERE for it," and a third wrote: "This pic is too hot! Come on."

Stacey has a new look

Others agreed with her biscuit declaration, with one commenting: "Preach sista," and another posting: "True dat."

Last month, Stacey was preparing for a holiday and she wowed in a barely-there mini-dress that left her shoulders and most of her legs bare. She then paired the item with a pair of orange heels as she posed in her living room.

The mini-dress wasn't her only look, which she revealed came from a vintage store, as she also looked fabulous in a long black dress with matching chunky sunglasses.

The star also styled out a gold low-slung top that was paired with a pair of ripped jeans and finally she modelled a white shoulderless dress.

The star usually keeps her hair straight

Her boyfriend Kevin Clifton was almost at a loss for words as he commented on the post, as the dancer simply said: "Stunner."

Stacey explained her looks in her caption, as she wrote: "I'm going on hols soon and I realllllllllly don't wanna go too nuts buying new."

She added: "Gonna defo bring these bits I already have... (This gold top is litch older than me....bought it second hand years ago at @wolfandgypsyvintage)."

