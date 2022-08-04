Michael Strahan divides fans with his drastic hair transformation in fun throwback The GMA star isn't afraid of change!

Michael Strahan went on a trip down memory lane this week as he paid a visit to his barber.

The GMA star was quickly reminded by his hairdresser of the time he had requested a mohawk.

"What's wrong with that," Michael dryly replied, as his friend backstage added: "I wasn't opposed to that. Everyone was hating on it."

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan divdes fans with his hair transformation

"Thank you Koral, finally some support in this organization," he jokingly responded.

The former sports star shared the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Alright.. a few years ago my, brotha and, barber of 30 years, @cutcreator501, had me looking fly with a mohawk. Were you team Mohawk or team no mohawk?

"Full transparency, I won't read your comment if you didn't like it. Haters are just gonna hate. LOLOL @koralchen."

Michael is a much-loved co-anchor on GMA - pictured alongside Robin Roberts

Fans were still divided once again in the comments, and while the majority were team mohawk, some were still unsure. "Preference - no mohawk," one wrote, while another commented: "No mohawk," alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

However, many more loved Michael's look - "You're Michael Strahan, you can pull anything off," one wrote, while another replied: "Loved the mohawk, you look good with any style." A third agreed: "That mohawk was everything."

The GMA star often interacts with his 1.5M followers on Instagram, and isn't one to take himself too seriously either.

The former sports star is a doting father and stepfather

The TV personality memorably pulled out all the stops for an epic April Fools Day prank several years ago, convincing many that he had gone to the dentist to close his iconic front tooth gap.

Michael is a much-loved star, and many people wake up to him each morning on Good Morning America, alongside his co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

After retiring from the NFL, the star joined GMA in 2014, before becoming a full-time anchor two years later.

Away from work, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family. He is a doting father and stepfather to five children, and is primarily based in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

