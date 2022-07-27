First look – ghd’s new 2022 limited edition Pink collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love the ghd Pink Collection – ever since they first launched a few years ago for breast cancer awareness, we’ve waited each year to see just what shade of pink they’ll release their iconic hair tools in.

And one look at ghd’s 2022 Limited-Edition Pink Collection indulges our Barbie-loving side. The vibrant orchid pink collection for breast cancer awareness is bright, bold and brilliant, and now available at John Lewis & Partners – and boy, is it pretty.

Having supported cancer charities for the past 18 years, and raising over $22million to date, ghd have reinvented four of their best-selling hair tools in hot pink embossed with the words Take Control Now – a reminder to take control and check your boobs regularly.

ghd Limited Edition Platinum+ SMART Hair Styler, Orchid Pink, £229,

John Lewis & Partners

The new launch even includes ghd’s genius Platinum+ styling tool, featuring groundbreaking technology that predicts your hair’s needs and the way you style, controlling heat more effectively – that means less breakage, stronger, shinier hair, and your hair colour protected, too.

For the first time ever, the Pink collection includes ghd’s Glide hot brush too. With every purchase of the limited-edition pink stylers or hot brushes, you’ll receive a soft touch zip bag to keep them in. Perfect for travelling and on-the-go styling.

ghd Glide Limited Edition Smoothing Hot Brush, Orchid Pink, £169,

John Lewis & Partners

For the past two years, ghd has been on a mission to empower young women across the world to start regularly checking their breasts. Why? Because stats show that 40% of women aged 18-24 in Britain do not regularly self-check their breasts, missing new or unusual changes that should spark a conversation with their doctor.

Additionally, ghd have pledged a donation of £250,000 across two cancer charities, Breast Cancer Now and The Irish Cancer Society, in 2022*. Brilliant or what!

ghd Gold Limited Edition Hair Straighteners, Orchid Pink, £179,

John Lewis & Partners

We can’t think of a better reason to update our beauty tools than this. And since it gets nothing but five-star reviews, the ghd Helios Hairdryer, in orchid pink, is going straight to basket. Our hair will thank us for it…

ghd Helios Limited Edition Hair Dryer, Orchid Pink, £189, John Lewis & Partners

Discover more and learn how to self-check at ghdhair.com and ghd YouTube.

* Donations to cancer charities will be from ghd directly to the charities, with 93% of the donation going to Breast Cancer Now and 7% of the donation going to The Irish Cancer Society. Purchase of ghd products will not impact the amount of the donation. For more ways to get involved, visit ghdhair.com/pink. Breast Cancer Now is a charity registered in England and Wales (1160558) Scotland (SC045584) and the Isle of Man (1200) and a company limited by guarantee (Company No.9347608). Irish Cancer Society is a charity registered in the Republic of Ireland (CHY 5863) 99200004654.