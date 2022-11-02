Miranda Lambert reveals what she'd look like as a brunette in new photos The country star proved she looks great with any hair color!

Miranda Lambert has been rocking her iconic blond 'do for many years, and it suits her perfectly. However, this week, the country singer showcased an entirely new look as she got into the spirit of Halloween.

The award-winning star took to Instagram to share photos from her Halloween party, where she channeled none other than Morticia Addams.

Miranda looked fabulous with a long dark wig and proved that she suits being a brunette just as much as a blond!

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

The star's husband Brendan McLoughlin, meanwhile, dressed up as Gomez, complete with the character's famous pinstripe suit.

The couple hosted a party for the 31 October, and transformed their home for the celebrations. Miranda shared a montage on Instagram stories showing close-up details of the decorations and her and Brendan's costumes.

Alongside the post, she wrote: "They're creepy and they're kooky." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many complimenting the couple's outfits.

Miranda Lambert rocked long brown hair as she dressed up as Morticia Addams

"You both look great!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Love it, you guys killed it!" A third added: "You look great, I love this!"

The party was a welcome break for Miranda, who has been busy performing over the last few months. Her Las Vegas residency - which was announced back in April - kicked off at the end of September, taking place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Miranda Lambert is renowned for her trademark blond hair

"This is a whole different leap for me," she told USA Today of Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo. Even though she's working non-stop, the singer believes that this year is the right time for her residency.

Telling USA Today, she explained: "I've been touring since Kerosene in 2005, and it seems like the time to do something different.

The country singer with husband Brendan McLoughlin

"There are so many (up and coming) artists out there, so we'll get out of the way and go to Vegas. It's almost like passing the torch. And I hope I get some new eyeballs from people who have never seen me."

While Miranda is busy, she is also making sure to take time for herself too, and when she isn't working she loves nothing more than spending time at home with her husband and their animals on their huge Nashville farm.

