﻿

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off stunning hair transformation – and just wow

The star was a braided babe

Not only is she a certified fashion enthusiast, but Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also a keen beauty fiend. The Little Mix singer loves a unique makeup look – be it a dazzling blue eyeshadow or an intricately crafted hairstyle.

LOOK: Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare snap of adorable baby twins

Leigh-Anne's latest hairdo to whip up fan frenzy consisted of a braided concoction with a Y2K twist. The mother-of-two wore her raven tresses scraped back into the slickest of updos – that featured an intertwined top bun and two long braids that shaped her radiant face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Little Mix stars debut baby bumps at the BRITs

The star patiently posed for a candid series of images of her new look, which she subsequently shared with fans online. She complemented her It-girl 'do by sporting a camera-ready beauty blend. A black winged eyeliner flick, thickly defined brows, a velvety complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a slick of highlighters and a glossy nude lip culminated in a truly beautiful glamour glow.

READ: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes ultra rare comment about baby twins

In the pictures, Leigh-Anne donned a simple grey hoodie while she got ready – leaving her glowing features to speak for themselves. The singer took to social media to share the photos. She captioned the stunning post with a kissing emoji.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocked frontal braids

Unsurprisingly, Little Mix fans flocked to gush over her gleaming appearance. "You are literally perfect," one user commented, while another added: "Wouhhhhhhhhhhh gorgeoussssssssssss." A third wrote: "Beauty," and a fourth agreed, noting: "I literally don’t get how you’re real."

The star looked mesmerising with her new hairstyle

Leigh-Anne has honed her craft when it comes to throwing together eye-catching ensembles. The Little Mix star and mother-of-twins has a soft spot for a colourbomb look, and her recent sartorial creation is one of her most radiant yet.

LOOK: Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in striking rainbow workout gear

Last month, the 30-year-old took part in a workout session looking divine in a multicoloured gym set. Featuring a striking tie-dye effect boasting shades of candy pink, sky blue and pale apple green, the sporty set from GYMGENETIX was a playful addition to the singer's wardrobe.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

More on:

More about little mix

More news