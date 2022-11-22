Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off stunning hair transformation – and just wow The star was a braided babe

Not only is she a certified fashion enthusiast, but Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also a keen beauty fiend. The Little Mix singer loves a unique makeup look – be it a dazzling blue eyeshadow or an intricately crafted hairstyle.

Leigh-Anne's latest hairdo to whip up fan frenzy consisted of a braided concoction with a Y2K twist. The mother-of-two wore her raven tresses scraped back into the slickest of updos – that featured an intertwined top bun and two long braids that shaped her radiant face.

The star patiently posed for a candid series of images of her new look, which she subsequently shared with fans online. She complemented her It-girl 'do by sporting a camera-ready beauty blend. A black winged eyeliner flick, thickly defined brows, a velvety complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a slick of highlighters and a glossy nude lip culminated in a truly beautiful glamour glow.

In the pictures, Leigh-Anne donned a simple grey hoodie while she got ready – leaving her glowing features to speak for themselves. The singer took to social media to share the photos. She captioned the stunning post with a kissing emoji.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock rocked frontal braids

Unsurprisingly, Little Mix fans flocked to gush over her gleaming appearance. "You are literally perfect," one user commented, while another added: "Wouhhhhhhhhhhh gorgeoussssssssssss." A third wrote: "Beauty," and a fourth agreed, noting: "I literally don’t get how you’re real."

The star looked mesmerising with her new hairstyle

Leigh-Anne has honed her craft when it comes to throwing together eye-catching ensembles. The Little Mix star and mother-of-twins has a soft spot for a colourbomb look, and her recent sartorial creation is one of her most radiant yet.

Last month, the 30-year-old took part in a workout session looking divine in a multicoloured gym set. Featuring a striking tie-dye effect boasting shades of candy pink, sky blue and pale apple green, the sporty set from GYMGENETIX was a playful addition to the singer's wardrobe.

