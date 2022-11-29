Lara Spencer debuts change to her hair that gets fans talking The ABC News anchor couldn't have looked sharper

Lara Spencer has become identifiable on Good Morning America not just for her cheerful disposition, but also the long blonde locks that add to the sunny energy.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer delights fans with celebratory photos with her lookalike children

However, she introduced a twist to her appearance by showing off the results of a trip to the stylist, and the result was quite the stunner.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's post-show antics with co-stars

The anchor sported a shorter do, featuring her blonde strands turning up in curls to form a shoulder-length bob, and it made her look much more sleek.

Lara was clearly just as enamored with the cut, posing with a warm smile for a selfie while backstage and writing: "Chopt. Have a great day everyone."

TRENDING NOW: How GMA is supporting Robin Roberts on her health journey

ABC News co-star Cecilia Vega commented: "Cute!" while one of her followers could relate and wrote: "Looks great! Tis the season - I just chopped 6" off!"

Another approved as they said: "Looks adorable!" and a third added: "Beautiful! Good day to you Lara!"

Lara debuted a chic new bob

It isn't the first recent social media upload that Lara recently shared with a hair change involved, although one hysterical entry saw a changed do on someone else.

The previous week, she posted a backstage photograph of herself with co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton in leopard-print ensembles.

MORE: Lara Spencer causes a stir in leg-lengthening leather pants

ALSO POPULAR: GMA viewers notice big change as Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos miss show

While Lara wore a top with black bottoms, Jennifer sported a dress with the print, but all the attention went to the massive lobe that had been created using a bump-it in her hair.

It clearly took up a good chunk of space, as both women couldn't help but look giddy in the mirror selfie taken while backstage at ABC studios.

The GMA anchor fooled around backstage with co-star Jennifer Ashton

"In our natural habitat #twinning," Lara captioned her post, leading to Jennifer responding with: "Going full feline this Monday morning," and their co-star Sam Champion adding: "I'll be right there to make it THREE!!! See ya tomorrow."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.