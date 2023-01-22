Hailey Bieber drops jaws with major hair transformation we never expected The model blew up TikTok with her striking new look

Hailey Bieber needs no introduction as the ultimate It-girl. From her breathtaking red carpet moments to her influential beauty trends, the stunning socialite's style has long been a source of inspiration for her fans.

On Sunday, the wife of Justin Bieber just unveiled a major transformation that will no doubt have her fans flocking to recreate her new look. The 26-year-old model took to TikTok to debut her new haircut. Sharing a clip along with the caption: "Oops," the American star switched the camera to reveal her honey-blonde locks were no more. Watch the viral clip below...

In their place, Hailey rocked a choppy brunette bob in a sleek, straightened style - and her fans were left saying the same thing. "IT'S GIVING HAILEY BALDWIN" commented one fan, as another penned: "Can I get the Hailey Baldwin haircut."

"Sigh, now I have to make a hair appointment," wrote another fan, while a fourth quipped: "Short hair is elite".

Hailey debuted her new hair on social media

In the playful video, Hailey rocked relaxed black sweatpants with chunky blue trainers, layering with a sporty fleece and oversized biker jacket complete with a two-tone leather collar. The model donned a pair of tiny retro sunglasses, serving her signature 'off-duty model' aesthetic.

The star's new hair may come as a surprise to fans, who noted that Hailey only recently celebrated how much her hair had grown out. However, before she married JB, Hailey's famous mane resembled a golden blonde bob.

Her relaxed hairstyle was often coiffed into effortless waves or slicked into a neat ballerina bun.

Hailey and Justin legally married on 13 September 2018 in private at a civil ceremony in New York, but they celebrated with friends and family including Ed Sheeran and Kendall Jenner at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on 30 September 2019.

Hailey only recently grew her hair out

The stunning bride donned two bridal looks on her big day. Her main wedding dress was a bespoke Off-White bridal gown, which featured long lace sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt.

Hailey later changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for her evening reception. Her second dress featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeves and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

