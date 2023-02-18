Kelly Osbourne shows off gorgeous natural beauty as she shares relatable mom picture Kelly welcomed her son in November 2022

Kelly Osbourne shared a super relatable snap with fans on Saturday, showing off her natural beauty as she joked she had been "up all night with a screaming baby".

It was a vast difference from the Kelly that fans first met over 20 years ago as the teenage daughter of rock star Ozzy Osbourne on the MTV series The Osbournes. Then, she rocked dyed black hair and thick black eyeliner whereas the Kelly of today, who welcomed a baby boy in 2022, showed off her cool grey-toned hair loosely falling over shoulders as she took the picture.

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

Loading the player...

Kelly wore no make-up but had appeared to have lined her lips for the selfie.

"Can you tell I have been up all night with a screaming baby?" she captioned the Story, before adding the hashtag: "I love being a mum."

The 38-year-old welcomed a baby boy with her partner Sid Wilson in November 2022.

She shared the gender reveal a month prior, after her father had already "told everyone".

TRENDING: Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg leaves wife Jenny McCarthy 'shaking' in video you need to see

POPULAR: NCIS' Michael Weatherly unveils bold change to appearance that divides fans

Kelly looked gorgeous with the grey hair

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.' But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight.

She added: "It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things." Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne is a father to four girls.

TRENDING: Ryan Seacrest's real reason for leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan revealed

Kelly and Jack in 2002

Kelly was also forced to make a statement after her mom Sharon revealed on TalkTV in the UK that the baby's name was Sydney.

Riled by her mother's impatience, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories where she issued a statement asking for privacy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.