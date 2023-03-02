Victoria Beckham's blonde hair transformation took fans totally by surprise

It's no secret that Victoria Beckham is partial to an unexpected hair transformation. Only recently the fashion designer swapped her chic nineties bob for California-style beach waves. While she likes to chop and change her hairdo, as you can see in the clip below, her colour usually stays within the realm of brunette. But that wasn't always the case.

Back in 2005, the mother-of-four attended a Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week as a blonde. Victoria rocked her signature sleek crop yet opted for a radiant platinum tone. Dazzling crowds who gathered outside the glittering venue, Victoria showcased her new 'do for all to see.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off hair transformation

Loading the player...

Shielding her face from the torrent of fashion cameras, Victoria accessorised with a large pair of sunglasses and kept her iconic poker-faced exterior that has become synonymous with her reputation.

MORE: The best street style from Paris Fashion Week SS23

Victoria Beckham went blonde in 2008

For the fashionable affair, the star wore a structured turquoise dress featuring a classically Chanel sixties silhouette, contrast stitching, square paneled detailing and an A-line design. A pair of open-toe patent heels completed her Legally Blonde aesthetic.

The star debuted her lightened locks during Paris Fashion Week

Since her days as a noughties style icon (her WAG attire will go down in history), Victoria has honed her fashion sense are curated a luxurious wardrobe that fans are regularly privy to.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning hair transformation during family update

She accessorised with her signature oversized sunglasses

The designer even took it one step further, channelling a vast amount of energy into her eponymous clothing line. Having forged a successful career in fashion design, Victoria is set to return to Paris on Friday to showcase her latest collection.

The former Spice Girl, who debuts her collections for her namesake luxury label bi-annually, will send a string of models down the runway sporting her minimalist designs for all to see. No doubt a mass of celebrity acquaintances will gather to witness the star's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection come to life, joining her family for the exciting event.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns in unforgettable slinky dress at debut PFW show

Victoria's shows are renowned for producing clean-cut, commercial pieces that are subsequently spotted on both royals and famous faces alike. Last season, for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, David, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper Beckham proudly watched on from the FROW, alongside Nicola Peltz Beckham, Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.