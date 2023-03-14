Nicole Kidman's real feelings towards ex-husband Tom Cruise revealed in personal message The Big Little Lies star shares children Isabella and Connor with the Top Gun star

Nicole Kidman is notoriously private when it comes to her family and personal life and rarely opens up about them.

On Sunday, she stepped out at the Oscars with her husband, Keith Urban, and the pair looked more loved up than ever - having reunited following time apart due to the singer's Las Vegas residency.

Nicole's ex-husband, Tom Cruise, was also due to attend the ceremony, but was absent from the event.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's relationship with her children with Tom Cruise

Loading the player...

The former couple have remained tight lipped about their relationship following their split in February 2001, however, Nicole has previously shared some thoughts on the Top Gun star in a personal essay for New York magazine in 2018.

She wrote: "Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful.

MORE: How Nicole Kidman's daughters have a very different life to their famous siblings

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and daughter Bella celebrate incredible personal news

"That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me ― it was protection."

Nicole and Tom adopted two children during their marriage, Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28. The Undoing star went on to welcome two daughters with Keith - Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise split in 2001

While she is keen to keep her children out of the spotlight, Nicole's youngest daughters are showing signs of following in her footsteps in the entertainment world, having appeared as extras in a number of her shows, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

MORE: Nicole Kidman wows in tiny mini dress ahead of the Oscars - and wow!

MORE: Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind move to Australia

Talking to News.com.au, proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on The Undoing.

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

The Hollywood star is now married to Keith Urban

While Nicole has never opened up about her childrens' relationship with each other, no doubt they are all close and meet up whenever they are in the same country. Nicole's oldest two children are also following in their father's Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

WOW: Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing

Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.