Jennifer Lopez makes striking change to appearance - 'The is me now'

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker reignited her romance with Ben 20 years after their first engagement

Jennifer Lopez is sporting a brand new look and it's just in time for a special celebration with her husband, Ben Affleck.

The singer debuted a new hairdo on Instagram on Friday leaving fans going gaga. Jennifer's long, wavy tresses were styled to perfection and in place of her trademark center parting were heavy bangs.

"Bang bang," she captioned the post, before adding: "#ThisIsMeNow @jlobeauty @hairbylorenzomartin."Jennifer looked stunning with her fresh cut which her social media followers couldn't get enough of. "Good Lord! Ben’s a lucky guy! Gorgeous Jen," wrote one, while another added: "SHE LOOKS UNREAL OMG LITERALLY OUT OF THIS WORLD."

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse inside lavish home with Ben Affleck

Real Housewives alum Lisa Rinna commented: "WOWZA," and celebrity fitness guru, Tracey Anderson said: "Ohhhhhhhh I love those sexy bangs!!!! #bangsareofficiallyback."

Jennifer is gearing up to celebrate her one year anniversary on July 16 with Ben. The couple, who were initially engaged in 2002, called it quits in 2004. However, they rekindled their romance in 2021, and married in Las Vegas in 2022.

© Instagram/Jennifer Lopez Jennifer showcased her stunning new look

While they don't have any children together, they are raising a blended family as between them they have five kids.

JLo recently raved about her husband's exceptional parenting abilities and said watching him with the children brings tears to her eyes.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer has changed up her look

"He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes," she shared on The View.

Jennifer gushed: "He's just so in tune, he's such a brilliant guy anyway like he's so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he's had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it and is present and that's all you can ask for."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben have five children between them

The couple have combined their families, with Jennifer having 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben sharing Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with former spouse Jennifer Garner.

© Photo: Getty Images JLo has praised Jennifer for being a great co-parent

As they grow up, they want to spend less time with their parents, something Jennifer is finding challenging. "This is the time where your kids don't want to talk to you," she confessed. "And they kind of individuating from you, and it's all necessary, and intellectually I understand it. But my heart! My heart!"

© Instagram Jennifer's twins are now teenagers

Navigating their brood is made easier by the fact JLo has a good relationship with Ben's ex too. In an interview with Vogue, The Mother actress said Jennifer is "an amazing co-parent" and shared that she and Ben "work really well together" when it comes to taking care of their three children.

