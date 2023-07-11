Trisha Yearwood turned up the glam for a new look she debuted over the weekend, and fans couldn't get enough of it.

The country music queen looked stunning in a selfie she posted on Instagram in which she was sporting freshly dyed tresses.

Trisha's formerly brownish-blonde hair had been highlighted to give it a golden hue and she rocked bangs which were swept to the side.

© Instagram/Trisha Yearwood Trisha looks radiant with her new hair

"Vegas. I did a thing!," she wrote, before confessing she'd gained inspiration from Goldie Hawn. "Hair inspo: the iconic @goldiehawn."

Her social media followers were in awe of her appearance and said she was aging in reverse."Girl, that’s my ultimate hair style. Goldie rocks. As do you," wrote one, as another added: "You get better with age," and a third commented: "You look absolutely stunning. You're aging backwards."

© Instagram/Trisha Yearwood Trisha has ditched her brownish-blonde locks

The 'How Do I Live' singer showed off her look again in another Instagram post which she dedicated to musician Barbara Mandrell on Monday.

"It was my honor to sing for one of the greats! @barbaramandrellmusic, you mean so much to music, and to me! xo," she wrote alongside the image in which Trisha showed off her fabulous physique in a floor-length, figure-hugging dress.

© Stefanie Keenan Trisha said she was inspired by Goldie Hawn's look

Trisha - who is married to fellow country singer Garth Brooks - has been open about her struggles to stay at a healthy weight over the years, but eventually lost 30lbs and went from a size 14 to a size 10 over a decade ago.

She has managed to keep the weight off. After years of yo-yo dieting, Trisha had a turning point in 2012 during a trip to Haiti with Habitat for Humanity. "I really felt my weight on that trip," she said. "I'd put a few extra pounds on top of the 20 extra that I always carried. I didn't feel great."

© Getty Trisha unveiled her 30lbs weight loss at the ACM Awards in 2013

She unveiled her weight loss at the ACM Awards in 2013 wearing a figure-hugging Stella McCartney dress."Walking backstage was so much fun," she later told Good Housekeeping. "I hadn't seen anybody in a while, and I was hearing 'Trisha,' 'Trisha,' 'Trisha,' and I realized people were looking at me. I was trying to be all cool about it, but inside I was jumping up and down!"

© Getty Trisha said Garth Brooks loves her no matter what her weight is

Trisha packed her diet full of healthy fruits and vegetables and lean proteins too ."I made it simple [and very low-calorie], because I knew I wouldn't stay on it unless I saw results fast," she said, revealing she also cut "white food" such as sugar, pasta, and white bread from her diet.

The star also loves Zumba and says an evening of dance classes curbs her late night snacking. "If I go to Zumba at 6:30, I don't get home until almost eight o'clock," she said. I don't want to eat after I've burned all those calories."