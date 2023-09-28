Another day, another big move for Dylan Dreyer who doesn't seem to be able to stay in one place for very long.

The TV host revealed she had stepped away from her meteorology duties in the New York studios of Today on Tuesday and was headed somewhere magical.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared a photo of herself on her latest assignment and fans were envious of her surroundings.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares new challenge she's undertaking with her son

The mom-of-three has jetted to Nashville, Tennessee, where she'll report from on Wednesday morning much to the delight of viewers.

Alongside photos of herself with country music group, Little Big Town, and also shopping for cowboy boots, she wrote: "A tour of Nashville with @littlebigtown ?? Yes please!! Check out @todayshow tomorrow morning to see all the fun we had."

Fans jumped at the opportunity to comment and wrote: "You sure do get all the fun assignments! Can’t wait to see your segment," and, "Great tour guides. You're in my town."

Others loved her cute denim dress and pressed Dylan to reveal where it's from. "Dylan you look great!!! Please if you would share where you bought your lovely dress and shoes? Thank you," added one of her social media followers as second mirrored the statement by writing: "That dress!"

It's always a rollercoaster of excitement for Dylan, who adores her role on Today.

© Getty Images Dylan recently attended Craig's charity event The Bottoms Up Invitational

She only recently returned to the New York set after taking a mini-break to support her co-host, Craig Melvin.

The NBC daytime star attended The Bottoms Up Invitational, hosted by Craig and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, to help raise money for colon cancer after his brother, Lawrence, died from the disease at the age of 43 three years ago.

© Getty Craig and his wife Lindsay hosted the event attended by so many of his Today co-stars

Dylan, Craig and Carson Daly all participated in the golf tournament at the event and Hoda Kotb and Al Roker also showed their support by attending the concert with performances by Darius Rucker, Thomas McClary and The Voice stars Ray Boudreux and Preston Pohl.

Craig later revealed that they raised an incredible 1.2 million dollars for the charity, and the "highlight was late night karaoke".

© NBC Dylan's work on Today often takes her on assignment

Prior to the event, Craig opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview thanking his Today family for their support and talking about why he's working tirelessly to destigmatize this type of cancer which is 100% preventable.

"You know, that's what family does," Craig said about his co-stars coming along. "Family supports family. And so they were among the first to step up and do it."

