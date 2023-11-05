Christina Hall's son Hudson, 4, unveils bold change to appearance – see hair transformation

Christina Hall is a doting mom to three children - who are all growing up fast.

The Flip or Flop star's sons were allowed to choose their own hairstyles after a trip to the hairdressers over the weekend, and they were more than delighted with the results!

The Christina on the Coast star's youngest, Hudson, four, was particularly happy with the creative hair choice he asked for - having opted for a "shark" cut.

The trendy style saw the little boy's blonde hair gelled into a shark-like spike in the middle of his head, and he was beaming in new photos as he showcased the look.

Christina Hall's son Hudson opted for a cool new hairstyle - the 'shark' 'do

Brayden had opted for an equally cool hair look, with his hair gelled back in a sleek 'do. Christina lives with her three children and husband Josh Hall in a gorgeous home in Newport Beach.

She also has a farmhouse in Tennessee, where the family often spend long weekends. It's been a fantastic year for Christina, who has celebrated many happy milestones with her loved ones, including her milestone 40th birthday in July, her daughter Taylor's 13th birthday and her wedding anniversary.

Christina Hall's older son Brayden also opted for a new hairstyle

Christina and Josh met in 2021 and were married the following year. While Josh is relatively private, he has previously jumped to his wife's defence by sharing a defiant message on his Instagram account concerning "outside noise".

He shared this back in April and has pinned it on his Instagram page so it's one of the first posts that fans see when they click on his page.

Christina Hall is a doting mom-of-three

At the time, the post received a lot of praise from his followers. It read: "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those.

"What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.

© Instagram Christina Hall and her husband Josh on her 40th birthday

"Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.

"Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

"There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.

"I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case."

