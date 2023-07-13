The Big Little Lies actress is married to country music star Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella Cruise, leaves red carpet appearances to her famous mom, but her glam new look wouldn't be amiss at a star-studded premiere.

The 30-year-old artist - who is the adopted offspring of Nicole and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - has ditched her short tresses for sleek, wavy locks that appear to have been highlighted.

Bella showcased her fresh hairdo on her website where a black-and-white portrait stands out on the welcome page.

It's quite the change for Bella - who still sports a nose and septum piercing - as she's rocked several short haircuts over the years.

She's modeled a platinum, blonde bob, a red mullet, and many other edgy looks. Earlier this year, she thanked her stylist for giving her choppy layers and blunt bangs, which she appears to have grown out.

Bella lives a life out of the spotlight in London with her husband Max Parker, and shares photos of her artwork and home life on social media.

Her brother, Connor, 28, meanwhile, lives in Miami, Florida. But he did step out with his dad in New York this week for a rare appearance together.

Nicole and Tom adopted their children during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001. They both went on to welcome more children with new partners.

Tom shares daughter Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with her husband Keith Urban.

Sunday celebrated her birthday recently and while neither parent shared an insight into the celebrations on social media, they no doubt enjoyed a memorable day judging by how they have celebrated her birthday in the past.

Nicole adores being a mom and told Marie Claire Australia in 2021: "I would've loved 10 kids. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

While Bella doesn't talk publicly about her relationship with her parents, her and Connor's decision to follow in their father's footsteps and join the Church of Scientology, reportedly caused a divide.

Nicole shut that down during an interview with The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Neither have been spotted with Nicole in recent years but Bella has 'liked' her mom's Instagram posts, suggesting they are in communication under the radar.

When asked if she still speaks to her parents, she told New Idea in 2016: "Of course we talk, they're my parents."