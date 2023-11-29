Christina Hall's sons left unimpressed with her hair transformation as she unveils surprising new look

Christina Hall has trademark long blonde hair, which she often wears down in loose curls.

The HGTV star has previously admitted that the length is a result of hair extensions, but is rarely seen without them in.

However, this week, the Christina on the Coast star took to Instagram to share footage of herself in the car, having taken her extensions out for 24 hours.

VIDEO: Christina Hall shows off her hair transformation - and reveals her sons' reaction

She told viewers that it was the longest she had gone without them in ten years, and that her sons were rather shocked by her new look.

"I got home and my sons were like 'eugh you have a bob,'" Christina revealed, adding: "I said 'isn't it cute?' and they were like 'no, we want your long hair back'."

Christina Hall's sons Brayden and Hudson were unimpressed with their mom's new hair!

The mother-of-three looks great with both her extensions in and out, and added that she was happy to have them out for a while to let her hair rest, having experienced slight damage from wearing the extensions for so long.

While Christina's sons were not fans of her hair sans extensions, she didn't mention what her daughter thought.

© Instagram Christina is a doting mom

She is a doting mom to Taylor, 13, Brayden, seven, and four-year-old Hudson. She shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina is now married to Josh Hall, who she has been together with since 2021. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the summer, and Josh is a doting stepfather.

The HGTV star with husband Josh Hall and her three children

The Flip or Flop star is often sharing updates on her family and personal life on social media. Other recent posts include a cute photo of her four-year-old son posing in front of a Christmas tree at his school.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Josh took Hudson to get a little Christmas tree for his classroom and as you can see he’s pretty excited and ready to go with the first ornament - baby yoda!"

The Flip or Flop star at her home in Newport Beach

Her family are clearly getting into the holiday spirit already too, as Christina also recently shared a picture of her two sons wearing matching Christmas jumpers, and another of Hudson's adorable letter to Santa, which included lollipops at the very top of his wish-list.

It's been a very exciting year for the star, who has celebrated many important milestones in her life. These have included her 40th birthday, her daughter becoming a teenager, her first wedding anniversary and the renewal of her popular TV shows, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country.

Her family spend the majority of their time in California, in a beautiful home in Newport Beach, but also have a vacation home in Tennessee.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.