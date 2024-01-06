Christina Hall reveals major 2024 hair transformation after shutting down pregnancy rumors

Christina Hall is known for her gorgeous blonde locks but a new video revealed exactly what she goes through to get them locking so glorious. "What’s in for 2024- Do what makes you feel good ! One of my feel-goods is long hair. After years of wearing almost every brand of hair extension available, my salon @l33hairartistry created the best extensions I’ve ever worn. I am on my second set of this luxurious hair and have never been so pleased with quality," Christina captioned a new post, shared with fans on January 4, 2024.

"It is one of my favorite luxuries that I wanted to share with everyone. This hair is LIFE CHANGING AND available now!"

The video showed the process of Christina sitting in the chair and receiving the extensions, while at the end there was a brief clip of her prior to the application revealing Christina's fine shoulder-length hair that featured major layering. Watch the video below:

Christina Hall wows fans with 2024 hair transformation

The brand had previously shared a video in June 2023 that also showcased the major transformation that they offer, with Christina's softer look turning into a bold and voluminous mane that hit mid-waist.

The company also replied to comments, revealing that the extensions are "sewn in using [the] invisible bead method," and that the hair can last up to 12 months depending "on how the extensions are cared for".

© Instagram Christina's hair without the hair extensions

The refreshed look comes days after Christina rang in the New Year by sharing a stunning new series of family portraits – but her good mood turned sour after she was forced to clap back at followers who speculated she may be pregnant.

"Happy New Year everyone! Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous 2024!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for us all," Christina captioned the carousel of black-and-white snaps that showed her posting with husband Josh and her three children, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson.

© Instagram Christina clapped back at fan comments over her body

In the comments, fans took to questioning whether they were seeing a baby bump but as Chrtistina pointed out, no, she was not pregnant and simply had a normal body shape.

"Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" wrote one follower to which Christina replied, alongside an emoji rolling its eyes: "No- it’s called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids."

"Geez some of these comments are sad," responded another fan, who added: "A few months ago [people said] she was too skinny and needed to eat and get help. Now yall are saying, she looks like she’s having baby #4'. Please just STOP! It’s so sad women, and people in general, are judged so much!!"

In the stunning pictures, 40-year-old Christina wore a stinky black maxi dress with spaghetti straps, and her son Brayden, eight, cuddled into his mom as he wore chinos and a waffle-knit sweater while Taylor, 13, wore a similar dress to her mom but it hit mid-thigh and she paired it with high-top sneakers. Four-year-old Hudson sat on step-dad Josh's shoulders in a matching outfit to Brayden.

Christina welcomed Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, while she gave birth to Judson during her short marriage to Ant Anstead.