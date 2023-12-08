Flip or Flop’s Christina Hall reveals sneak peek of new season of HGTV show - and there's a bold interior design choice

Christina Hall gave fans a glimpse of her latest renovation for the new season of Christina in the Country, which involved a bold new design choice.

The Flip or Flip former host showed fans that truly in the spirit of rustic country living, she had decorated with a deer head wall mount right above the bar, attached to a high wooden panelled wall painted charcoal.

© @christinahall Instagram Christina's bold design choice

She explained that the inspiration for this daring design was a “Franklin TN kinda bar”, in the caption of the Instagram story, showing the real roots of the decision.

The TV show host also gave a sneak peek of the property owner, songwriter Jeremy Popoff, serenading the crew at the end of the home reveal. She thanked Jeremy and his partner Lauren for “trusting us with your home remodel”.

Christina in the Country is one of the latest spinoffs from Christina’s property remodelling shows. The first series saw her setting up roots in Tennessee, remodelling her own farm. She has since gone on to remodel other people’s properties as part of the show in line with her expert interior design eye.

New episodes of the show are slated to premiere in 2024. Another spinoff, Christina on the Coast, has also been renewed for 2024 as it enters its fifth season. It’s clear that Christina’s had a busy year filming for the two new seasons due for release.

© @apexvizionz Christina Hall Instagram Taylor's room is a teenage dream

On top of renovating other people’s properties, the real estate investor unveiled renovations to her own $12 million home.

Showing fans what she had done with the gorgeous house, Christina wrote: “Lived in a lot of houses but this one is pretty special. Took ultra modern and softened it with some natural wood, a lot of live plants and some ‘Bali’ elements, plus a bit of black for contrast.”

Fans also got an insight into the gorgeous rooms that Christina’s three kids, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson, live in.

While their rooms were in line with Christina’s bright, airy and neutral design style, she incorporated personalised touches for her kids. Taylor’s room, for example, had her name written in gold cursive above her plush double bed on a white panelled wall.

Meanwhile Brayden and Hudson’s room, while color coded black, navy and white, had a surfboard on the wall and cuddly toys on their beds for a childlike touch.

Christina’s own bedroom, which she shares with husband Joshua Hall, was something of a paradise as well. With grand wooden floors, the bedroom had the perfect view of the woodlands the house is nestled in, with grand white curtains for privacy in the evenings.