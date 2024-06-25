Lily Collins shows off dramatic hair transformation in bold sky blue blazer and draped skirt combo

Lily Collins has switched up her girl next door demeanour for something more sleek and edgy - and we love it! Appearing at the world premiere of her latest movie, MaXXXine, in Los Angeles on Monday, the Emily in Paris star debuted a chic new bob hairstyle.

The 35-year-old, who is famous for starring as the fashionista Emily Cooper in the popular Netflix series, looked absolutely sensational as she rocked the shoulder-length bob cut which framed her face beautifully.

© Getty Lily Collins debuted a short new hairstyle at the premiere of MaXXXine in Los Angeles

The actress accentuated her hairdo and striking facial features with a dark pink lip, a touch of blush and smokey eyes. But that's not all, Lily managed to command the red carpet attention in a bold outfit, consisting of a sky blue suit jacket and a co-ordinating draped skirt from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The stylish look was paired with a long oversized gold necklace which featured "rhinestone eyes and commas, as well as a pair of enamelled eyes with multiple multicolored rhinestones".

© Getty The Emily in Paris actress opted for a bold sky blue outfit

Just hours before the appearance, Lily teased her new transformation. Sharing a tw photos of herself with her longer hair, she wrote on Instagram: "Good(bye) hair day…"

Back in 2022, the actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman - opened up about how her hair " was my safety blanket".

"My hair was my identity," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I found that when you are figuring out who you are when you're younger, the most direct representation is going to be your hair and your makeup. I also didn't know that you could have healthy hair and change it. So for me, I never wanted to cut it, I never wanted to colour it. My hair was my safety blanket."

© Getty The actress looked stunning

On changing her hairstyle for roles, Lily added: "There have been a few colour changes for roles that have helped really signify different experiences. And then, there have been two haircuts that were personal choices… because I needed internally to feel like I was expressing something different and a change.

"Hair is kind of that great way to have a noncommittal change, because it will grow back or the colour will grow out. It's fun to play around."

The brunette beauty has experimented with her hair over the years, having a pixie cut and a fringe. "I think I was 25 when I chopped my hair into a pixie cut, and that was slightly terrifying, but freeing in a lot of ways," she noted.

"A lot of people didn't believe that it wasn't for a movie, because sometimes those big choices have to be because someone else is telling you that you need to. But I needed a fresh start and wanted a different perspective of myself.

"I wanted my self-identity to mature and change in a different way. It was a life choice that I was so excited to make. And it grew out, of course."

It's set to be a busy few weeks for Lily, who stars alongside Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney and Kevin Bacon in MaXXXine, the third film in the X franchise. She will also grace our screens this summer as she returns to Season 4 of Emily in Paris.