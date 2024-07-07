Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye's incredible throwback photo with baby son

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Brosnan sparked a reaction from fans when she posted an incredible throwback photo featuring their baby son for a special reason.

The author and former journalist, 50, took to her Instagram on Sunday to wish the Dalai Lama a happy birthday, writing in the caption: "Happy 89th Birthday your Holiness #dalailama.

"Your wisdom, intellect, courage, and compassion are an inspiration and blessing to us all."

In the black and white photo, the James Bond actor and his wife are smiling for the camera alongside the spiritual leader, Shaye's mother, and one of their young sons, though it's not clear which son.

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye with the Dalai Lama and their young son

Shaye and Pierce, 71, are parents to Dylan Thomas Brosnan, 27, and Paris Beckett, 21.

Fans in the comments section were quick to marvel over the snap. "This picture exudes such warmth, and happiness!" said one.

Another wrote: "What an adorable photo. True beauty in all your faces," and a third added: "What a spectacular photo @keelyshayebrosnan happy birthday to His Holiness."

It's clear the husband and wife are still devoted to each other, and Keely often shares old photos and sweet tributes to him on her social media. Earlier this summer, the mother-of-two shared a snap of her husband from the 1990s to celebrate his 71st birthday.

The photo saw a younger Pierce posing topless at what appears to be their home in Hawaii as Keely referred to the actor hunk as "the love of my life". She said: "You are my rock, my anchor, my everything … and I love you endlessly."

Meanwhile, more recently, she paid tribute to him on Father's Day, with an up-to-date photo of Pierce as she expressed her admiration: "You fill our lives with endless beauty, curiosity, joy and sunshine," she wrote in part, adding: "Thank you for your love, patience, wisdom, commitment and generosity."

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan have been married for more than 20 years

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's marriage history

The couple have been happily married for over 20 years having tied the knot in 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native, County Mayo. The pair married shortly after welcoming their youngest son in the same church abbey where Paris was christened.

However, Pierce and Shaye's love story began much earlier when they met in Mexico in 1994. Find out more about their love story in the video below...

WATCH: Pierce and Keely's love story

Shay was working as a journalist at the time and came across the 007 actor at a beach party while there to interview another actor.

"He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome," she recalled of her then-future husband.

© Getty Images Actor Pierce Brosnan and girlfriend Keely Shaye Smith attend the "Frankenstein" Century City Premiere on November 1, 1994 at the Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinemas in Century City, California.

"Everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had a mischievous sparkle in his eyes."

Prior to his relationship and marriage with Shaye, Pierce was married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, with whom he welcomed son, Sean. During their union, Pierce also adopted Cassie's two older children Charlotte and Chris. Cassie died in 1991 from ovarian cancer and, in June 2013, Pierce's daughter Charlotte tragically died of the same disease.