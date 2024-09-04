Harper looks just like mum in silk Victoria Beckham dress - photos

When your mother owns one of the most coveted fashion brands worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle, why would you look elsewhere for your wardrobe?

Harper Beckham has shown her support for Victoria Beckham's eponymous label on several occasions, from donning slip dresses to carrying branded arm candy. While she often twins with the former Spice Girls star, Harper has also styled the glamorous clothing in an edgy, unique way. We've rounded up some of Harper's best VB moments…

1/ 7 Purple princess Victoria often promotes her own brand, including when she wore a purple floral frock from the pre-AW20 collection which she described as her "perfect summer dress". Months later, Harper rocked the same busy print, with her fashion designer mother explaining: "Harper Seven ready for Mummy’s digital presentation in her #VBPAW20 dress and matching mask, made specially for her by the atelier team. X vb."

2/ 7 © Marc Piasecki Lace moment One of Harper's most memorable outfits was her floor-length yellow gown with black lace and spaghetti straps. She wore it to an after-party to celebrate Victoria's SS23 debut collection, but Victoria had previously modelled it two years earlier ahead of her 2021 release.

3/ 7 © Marc Piasecki Slip repeat Slip dresses are one of Victoria's staple styles, so it comes as no surprise that Harper chose the same lace slip dress in another colourway. For Paris Fashion Week 2022, the mini fashionista twinned with her mother in an all-black ensemble. While VB chose puff sleeves and sock boots, Harper added Nike trainers to dress down her delicate lace frock.

4/ 7 © Getty Borrowed bag Harper doesn't just love to raid her mother's clothes. At VB's SS24 Fashion Show, Harper sat on the front row in a pair of beige Prada heeled mules and a white clutch bag from Victoria Beckham.

5/ 7 © Instagram Beautiful in blue While they chose very different styles as they posed for a mirror selfie in Miami, the mother-daughter duo both opted for Victoria's label. VB rocked feminine pastel pink ruffles, while Harper was beautiful in blue in a strapless ombre gown from her SS23 collection with a fitted bodice and a full-length A-line skirt.

6/ 7 © Getty Satin style What better time to make a style statement than at a lavish birthday party? Harper attended her mother's star-studded 50th in a 90s-style camisole slip dress featuring a V-neck and an eggshell hue, which she teamed with white mules and a cute box clutch. The floor-length design comes in five other shades and costs a cool £850.

7/ 7 © Instagram Birthday bash Speaking of birthdays, the then-12-year-old stole the show in a lilac satin dress for her Prada-themed bash in Harrods. Harper wore the bespoke frock from VB's brand which featured a lace trim and a fishtail midi skirt, alongside pink lace-up trainers and a sparkly ice blue Prada 'Re-edition 2000' bag.

