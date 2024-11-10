Amal Clooney’s incredible hair transformation from 'flapper girl' to blonde - see photos

Amal Clooney never misses when it comes to red carpet looks.

The human rights barrister and lecturer, 46, often steps out in the spotlight to attend glitzy film events or charity bashes with her Hollywood A-lister husband, George Clooney.

But while the Ocean's 11 actor adored for his Oscar-winning films, it's Amal who commands attention.

Amal always looks her best when it comes to fashion, but in the beauty department, her hair is what we're truly obsessed with.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 2024 Albie Awards

The lawyer is fortunate enough to have the best stylists and hair colorists in the industry at her fingertips and, as a result, Amal has rocked some stellar 'dos over the years.

Her beautiful brunette locks have been cut into a chic shoulder-length style in the past, but Amal has also sported tumbling Repunzal-length locks, too.

She's embraced a naturally darker shade, as well as honey-colored highlights.

Click through the gallery to see Amal's hair evolution and read from experts how the star achieves it…

Amal Clooney's glossy hair through the years

1/ 8 © Rachel Murray,Getty In 2014, around the time she married George Clooney, Amal's hair was darker and, although still beautiful, arguably less 'full' than it is today. Annelie James, Creative Colour Director of Taylor Taylor London, told HELLO!: "Amal initially had tones of dark and cool browns with just a touch of toffee through the ends giving her a flattering, more matt effect which looks a lot less manicured." She added: "Over time her whole look has become more polished and her hair is reflected in this."

2/ 8 © Kevork Djansezian/NBC,Getty In 2015, Amal accompanied her husband to the Golden Globes and looked sensational in a classic and golden age of Hollywood ensemble. She wore a sleek black gown with long white gloves, and her hair was styled in loose waves. By this point, Amal was still sporting darker hair, but the very subtle lighter undertones can be seen through the ends and her hair is shiny as ever.

3/ 8 © Leon Neal,Getty Jumping ahead to 2019, Amal clearly decided to trim the ends as her hair is much closer to her shoulders in length. As usual, her deep side parting allows plenty of volume on one side, in addition to the tight curls which also provide texture and bounce.



4/ 8 © Dimitrios Kambouris,Getty A couple of years later, Amal embraced an even shorter look. This photo shows how the barrister's hair has been highlighted with chestnut-red tones, and the abundance of curls – in addition to her style of dress – gives her a chic, Gatsby-esque 'flapper girl' look. We love!



5/ 8 © Taylor Hill,Getty This snap from 2023 shows Amal with much longer hair, perhaps from extensions given the short time frame, and her locks are also much lighter. As Annelie explains, "Amal here is using a lighter, but still very warm, brown base which is much more in line with her natural skin tone. "Combined with the caramel brûlée highlights around a strong local face frame creates an instant yet natural glow to her face."

6/ 8 © James Devaney,Getty Earlier this year, Amal stepped out with George to attend the 2024 Albie Awards and her hair, arguably, looked the best it's ever looked! Amal has added even more honey-blonde through her locks and her hair looks shinier and fuller than ever before.

7/ 8 © JB Lacroix,Getty Annelie told HELLO! the change is likely a deliberate move: "The choice of this warm tone around the face is very deliberate when it comes to ageing. "This clever placement softens the overall base colour and is a great trick to distract the eye to the lengths of the hair rather than the root, which is exactly where any grey hair will be most noticeable." She added: "The lighter tones will then add a visual dimension to the hair and create a gentle swelling of the shaft to make the hair look fuller and healthier."