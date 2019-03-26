The most shocking celebrity hair transformations of 2019

You might like...
-
This Morning stars' baby bumps: Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and more!
From Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly, don't they all look totally glowing?
-
From Lady Gaga to Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry - the 10 standout dresses from the Grammy Awards 2019
You can always expect the music industry to pull out all the stops for awards season and the Grammys 2019 was no different. The likes of Lady Gaga,...
-
Soap stars biggest weight loss transformations! From Emmerdale's Natalie J Robb to Eastenders' Natalie Cassidy & more!
Soap stars are certainly in the public eye more than most celebrities, typically appearing on our screens five nights a week.
-
Bake off babies! The Great British Bake Off stars and their children
Meet the families behind some of the most loved GBBO contestants over the years from Nadiya Hussain's brood to Kate Henry's one and only and...
-
Soap Star Babies! 7 actors that have children together in real life
Meet the real-deal soap star families…