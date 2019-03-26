﻿
The most shocking celebrity hair transformations of 2019

Lady Gaga hair
It's a well known fact that celebrities aren't just style and beauty icons they're hair icons too. With the access they have to the world's best hairdressers and colourists, it's not surprising. Every A-list occasion, you can rely on a bunch of them to step out with a new haircut, a new hair colour or the coolest hair accessories going and this year's red carpets have proven no different. Below we chart the most incredible hair transformations of 2019 so far from celebrities including Lady Gaga, Emma Willis, Charlize Theron and Amanda Holden. Will you copy any of their looks? 

 

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is not one to shy away from trying different trends and whenever there's a red carpet event, we always look forward to seeing what she's doing next. This year, she's swapped from neon pastel blue to her trademark bright blonde locks and we loved it. 

emma-willis
Emma Willis

We can't imagine Emma ever diverging from her incredible crop but that doesn't mean she's afraid to experiment with colour. She had begun to lighten her hair at the end of 2018 but it wasn't until 2019 she went all-out platinum. We absolutely love it. 

 

chrissy teigen hair
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen tends to stick to her honey hue (hey, if it suits, don't switch it up) but she's the poster girl for experimenting with length. We adore her newly grown out, highlighted locks. 

amanda
Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge wowed her Instagram followers when she revealed her hair is naturally curly and that's why we adored it when she wore it au-naturel on the red carpet. Proving you don't have to make a drastic change to make a statement either, we also loved when she wore it straight with a light fringe.

cate blanchett hair
Cate Blanchett

A moment to rival Charlize's, when Cate Blanchett showed off her rich chestnut-chocolate blend at the BAFTAs 2019. 

 

charlize theron hair
Charlize Theron

An iconic hair moment of 2019 indeed, when Charlize Theron debuted her stunning chocolate hair on the Oscars red carpet.

olivia palermo hair
Olivia Palermo

We challenge you to find an A-lister with a glossier mane than Olivia Palermo - however she has her hair it always makes us green with envy. Most recently she showed off her spring-ready newly highlighted 'do. Another hit, obviously.

emma stone hair
Emma Stone

There doesn't seem to be a colour the naturally-blonde Emma Stone doesn't suit, whether it's platinum, red, auburn or dark brown. Jealous? Absolutely. 

 

priyanka chopard hair
Priyanka Chopard

A subtle change but Priyanka showed off her all-one-colour hair at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. We did really love those highlights though - we wonder if she'll go back for summer. 

