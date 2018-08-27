Catherine Tyldesley unveils dramatic weight loss after leaving Coronation Street The former soap star has been focusing on diet and fitness

Catherine Tyldesley has said she feels more confident after undergoing a 12 week body transformation since leaving Coronation Street. The actress showcased her weight loss in a striking new behind-the-scenes snap from a recent photoshoot for Fabulous magazine, in which she opened up about the results of her diet and fitness regime.

"It took me a long time after Alfie to feel like myself again, like any other mum after a baby. I felt a little bit wobbly, I have a few stretch marks, and your confidence can sometimes go a bit. It's really helped with that," Catherine said. "It's about being the best you can be, which is all I want."

The mum-of-one also took to Instagram to show a before and after photo of herself in April compared to in August - the result of working out with Gemma Atkinson's personal trainer at Ultimate Performance Manchester. "Nearly there!! This was April after my injury... vs today at almost the end of 12 week program with #EvilSteve @upfitnesslive @upfitnesswomen... Super excited to continue on my fitness journey," she captioned the comparison photo, adding: "Feeling strong!"

Catherine has often spoken about her struggles with body image and talking exclusively to HELLO!, she opened up about her weight loss journey and her relationship with food, admitting: "At the end of the day, I'm just a normal person and I struggled with food and my weight."

As a mother to son Alfie, she explained her self-confidence took a dive after her pregnancy. "When I had Alfie, I lost my confidence as well. I didn’t want to go back to the gym," she said. However, it was thanks to her husband Tom - a personal trainer - who helped her get back into shape through moving: "I started to feel better and my confidence went up."

It's not only Catherine's weight that has changed since she left the cobbles; the actress has also unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, dying her blonde locks to a flattering brunette shade.