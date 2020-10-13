From Slimming World to vegan recipes - 6 weightloss diet books you can get on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day extravaganza this year, and it really is worth the wait. We often pick up a gripping page-turner but this year we're opting for a book to give us diet advice and recipe inspiration. We've scoured Amazon for the best Prime Day deals on the diet and wellbeing books you can buy. If you're on Slimming World or you've just turned to a vegan lifestyle, you might want to carry on reading.

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year it will begin at 12AM on Tuesday, October 13 and conclude at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, October 14. So be sure to mark your calendars!

Our best 6 weight loss books for Prime Day 2020...

We've scoured through them all so you don't have to...

Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes

If you follow Slimming World (and this particular writer has!), you will be super familiar with the Pinch of Nom duo. This pair are praised by the Slimming World community and their books fly off the shelves. For Prime Day you can get the Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes book for £6.99 which is 65% off the original £20 price tag. There are 100 incredible recipes in the book, 33 of which are vegetarian. Each recipe has been tried and tested by twenty Pinch of Nom community members to ensure it is healthy, full of flavour and incredibly easy to make. Whether it’s Cumberland Pie, Mediterranean Chicken Orzo, Mexican Chilli Beef or Chicken Balti, this food is so good you’ll never guess the calorie count.

Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes, Prime price £6.99, Amazon

MORE: 23 best home workouts to try if you're not ready to return to the gym

Twochubbycubs The Cookbook: 100 Tried and Tested Slimming Recipes

This book has 66% off for Prime Day, turning that £20 price tag into a £6.90 one. An absolute steal! James and Paul Anderson are the duo behind the enormously successful slimming blog @twochubbycubs and they have a huge following - especially with the Slimming World community. They lost 18 stone between them and their tasty, easy recipes prove that it is possible to lose weight without sacrificing your soul and you can actually have a laugh whilst you're at it. Their first cookbook became an instant Sunday Times bestseller, an Irish bestseller and one of the most popular cookbooks of 2020.

Twochubbycubs The Cookbook: 100 Tried and Tested Slimming Recipes, Prime price £6.90, Amazon

Lean in 15 - The Sustain Plan: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Get You Lean for Life

This man needs no introduction! Joe Wicks, the man who helped get our kids fit during lockdown, has an amazing collection of cookbooks that will get you excited to cook. His Lean in 15 - The Sustain Plan is on the list of offers for Prime Day and although it's usually priced at £16.00, you can now get it for £6.90. Bargain! Would also make a great gift.

Lean in 15 - The Sustain Plan: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Get You Lean for Life, Prime price £6.90, Amazon

SEE: Best home gym equipment to make exercising at home easier

Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy: Plant-based Deliciousness

If you watched Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix, you might be familiar with Ella Mills from his London show. She was the woman who was lucky enough to cook for the Hollywood heartthrob and show him that vegan dishes can be tasty as well as healthy. She's well known for her approach to food and wellness and fans of the clean cook will be obsessed with her book dedicated to plant-based dishes. It's usually priced at £25, but for Prime Day it's on offer for £8.50. That's a whopping 66% off.

Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy: Plant-based Deliciousness, Prime Price £8.50, Amazon

Feel Better In 5: Your Daily Plan to Feel Great for Life

Dr Chatterjee is on a mission to empower 100 million people to become the architect of their own health and to help them feel fantastic with simple, practical and digestible information. He's regarded as one of the most influential doctors in the UK and hosts the biggest health podcast in Europe, Feel Better, Live More. Fans of Dr Chatterjee will be thrilled to learn that his book, Feel Better In 5: Your Daily Plan to Feel Great for Life, is in the Prime Day deals and can be yours for £10.39. The usual price is £16.99, so that's a saving of 39%.

Feel Better In 5: Your Daily Plan to Feel Great for Life, Prime price £10.39, Amazon

BOSH! Healthy Vegan: Over 80 brand-new recipes with less fat, less sugar and more taste

If you watched ITV's Living on the Veg, you'll be familiar with Henry and Ian who are both on a mission to help us all eat and feel better, using only the power of plants! With 80 delicious, plant-based recipes and nourishing meal plans to help you stay on track whatever your goal, this book is your ticket to a healthier, happier life. Try the fresh flavours of a Zingy Watermelon Salad or Jammin Jambalaya, and indulge in a Not-that-Naughty Burger or Salted Caramel Apple Crumble with Custard, safe in the knowledge that a healthy diet doesn't have to mean deprivation. This is usually £16.99 but for Prime Day you can bag it for £6.99. What an absolute corker of an offer.

BOSH! Healthy Vegan, Prime price £6.99, Amazon

Another deal that's on offer - enjoy 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £7.99 (3 months for the price of 1 month). Start reading, with over 1 million titles, audiobooks, comics and selected magazine subscriptions. Exclusive for eligible Prime members. Terms and conditions apply.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.