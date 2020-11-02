Elizabeth Hurley gets fans talking as she poses in white bikini The Royals actress has her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley has been away working abroad over the past few weeks and while she has admitted to missing home, she also looks like she's having the best time!

The Royals actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning photo of herself posing on the beach in a white bikini from her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

In the picture, the mother-of-one was all smiles as she clutched onto a giant Union Jack print beach ball.

In the caption, Elizabeth wrote: "Missing Blighty," alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many complimenting Elizabeth's appearance. "Ageless beauty," one wrote, while another commented: "Just gorgeous, wow." A third added: "Your body still looks amazing Liz! Wow, so gorgeous."

Elizabeth's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible in a white bikini

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

The actress is currently in Riga shooting photos for her latest swimwear collection

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age," the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

Elizabeth is one of the main models for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach range

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

