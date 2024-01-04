Elizabeth Hurley's bikini body fitness regime at 58 is surprisingly achievable

Elizabeth Hurley never misses when it comes to looking fabulous. The 58-year-old actress often shares photos of her wow-worthy bikini body on Instagram, but it's her level of confidence that makes her shine. The mother-of-one clearly takes pride in her appearance and Elizabeth's fans are often wondering how she maintains her incredible figure and stays healthy.

Whether it be ensuring she's always on the move, or paying attention to the food she consumes, the Bedazzled actress has given an insight into her lifestyle in various interviews and on social media – and a lot of it is very achievable!

Elizabeth Hurley's fitness regime

While many A-listers and Hollywood folk boast about 5 am starts in their at-home gym featuring an eye-wateringly expensive by-the-hour personal trainer, it seems Elizabeth likes to keep active in a more simple, down-to-earth way.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body

The Austin Powers actor has said previously how she loves the outdoors and makes sure she avoids being sedentary for too long. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too," she previously told MailOnline, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

A half-hour walk is something she incorporates into her day-to-day life, but she does like to weave in some core work with some Pilates and yoga for toning muscle. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."

And it seems the 58-year-old loves to combine keeping active with her social plans, too. At the turn of the New Year, Elizabeth was enjoying a festive skiing holiday with friends and loved ones. In this video, Elizabeth was right at home on the slopes and, of course, looked effortlessly chic in the process.

But while the star looked to be enjoying the social side of skiing, hitting the slopes is a fantastic form of exercise. It's great for core strength, balance, and toning leg muscles, all the while enjoying the holiday of a lifetime. Win, win.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley loves being outdoors

As well as keeping active for exercise, Elizabeth enjoys movement when it comes to well-being. The star shared a video of her partaking in Watsu massage therapy back in November, which she described as "one of the best stretches I've ever had."

Watsu therapy is a passive hydrotherapy usually done in water. It combines elements of stretching to enable stretching and joint mobility.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley tries out the 'Watsu' treatment in Thailand

Confidence

Elizabeth has confidence in abundance and while we understand why, she has admitted that it doesn't always come naturally and that confidence and "feeling comfortable comes with age."

The actress is a global ambassador for the Breast Cancer charity and foundation and is extremely vocal about women being in tune with their health in general, checking their breasts and knowing the signs to maintain a lengthy and healthy life.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off sensational curves in red-hot swimsuit - see photos

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley, 58, showcases her incredible body in red micro bikini during lavish spa holiday

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley attends The 9th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch 2023

She previously told HELLO! at a Breast Cancer Awareness charity ball in New York City: "I think really taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do.

"You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different. They really need to be in tune with their own bodies. And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else because that's what we do."

Diet

When it comes to diet, Elizabeth isn't one of these celebrities who constantly partake in unsustainable, fad diets, previously admitting to MailOnline: "I actually eat quite a lot, but very little junk or processed foods and don't drink much alcohol. I try to eat lots of vegetables and never eat between meals."

She also told The View: "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Elizabeth Hurley

In terms of what Elizabeth does eat, she has been known to be a fan of having cups of hot water first thing in the morning to boost metabolism, before tucking into some Greek yoghurt with fruit. Later in the day, the model likes to stick to fresh vegetables and locally sourced meat. She also revealed she likes to eat early in the day, so her body has enough time to digest before sleeping.

Speaking to The Cut, she shared: "All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."