Good Morning America star Robin Roberts got into the spirit of Halloween over the weekend channelling Wonder Woman – and she looked incredible!

What's more, the TV star's fans were more than impressed with just how toned her arms were as she clenched her biceps.

"You look gorgeous, wow look at your arms," one wrote in the comments, while another remarked: "Look at those arms! Wow. You ARE Wonder Woman!" A third added: "Wow, beautifully shaped arms, impressive!"

Robin Roberts declares her love for Amber in adorable footage

In the caption, in true Robin style, the journalist shared a positive message with her followers.

She wrote: "May not be quite the same this year but glad to have fun, WONDER-ful memories like this one! This too shall pass. Wishing all a safe and very happy Halloween."

GMA's Robin Roberts impressed fans with her toned arms

Robin has been back at work in the Good Morning America studios since the end of September, having spent the majority of the lockdown presenting the show from her home in Connecticut, where she lives with partner Amber Laign and their dog Lukas.

The popular presenter has made sure that while working away from home, her family are never far from her thoughts, and has a photo of Amber and Lukas taking pride of place in her dressing room – where she presents her popular morning prayer session on Instagram.

Robin recently returned to the GMA studios

The TV star had admitted that she was feeling apprehensive about returning to the Manhattan studio after isolating in Connecticut, where she had been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two [Amber and Lukas] by my side!

Robin at home with partner Amber

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Luckily, Robin had nothing to worry about and is doing a wonderful job back in the studio.

The star received a warm welcome from her co-hosts and the rest of the cast and crew on GMA when she returned, which was captured in a sweet video posted on social media.

