Amanda Holden stuns in red swimsuit as she enjoys hot tub dip The Britain's Got Talent star is always glam!

Amanda Holden thrilled fans with a new photo that showed her making the most of her garden hot tub.

In the stunning snap, which the Britain's Got Talent star posted to Instagram on Sunday evening, Amanda sported a red one-piece swimsuit and wore her long hair loose as she looked over her shoulder.

The singer and actress also held onto a glass of red wine as the dipped her toes into the water.

A large Christmas tree covered in lights could be seen in the background, which lit up the garden with a lovely glow. Amanda captioned the breath-taking image simply: "#Hottubtime #HomeForChristmas."

Her followers were quick to share their appreciation, commenting: "Such a stunner," "This is incredible," and: "SO BEAUTIFUL."

Another fan was inspired to follow in the mum-of-two's footsteps, writing: "Beautiful! I can’t wait to get a hot tub!! X."

Amanda posed in her garden hot tub

Amanda has looked sensational in swimwear for a long time, as she proved at the start of November.

The 49-year-old shared a throwback photo with a group of actress friends in honour of Tamzin Outhwaite's birthday, which showed Amanda smiling in a bright yellow bikini.

The star often shares photos where she poses in attention-grabbing outfits.

Just last week, the radio presenter posted a picture of herself in a racy Santa costume to mark the launch of the festive season at Heart radio.

Amanda shared a throwback in a yellow bikini earlier this month

The star's 1.6million Instagram followers were very impressed with her daring display.

As well as a barrage of flame and love heart emojis, they left a series of compliments.

One said: "You look stunning in that Xmas outfit" and another agreed: "Never lets us down with an impressive outfit. You look sensational."

She also shared another snap, showing her alongside fellow presenters Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston – who also got into the spirit of the season with festive costumes.

