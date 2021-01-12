We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With the numbers of coronavirus cases in the UK rising daily, your likelihood of catching the virus is unfortunately high this January. Fear not, however, because there's a simple step you can take to keep yourself safe at home if you're battling COVID-19.

Amazon is selling pulse oximeters for as little as £25, allowing you to monitor the oxygen level in your blood. The NHS recommended gadget is easy to use – and could be vital to your recovery.

Amy, 31, was struck down with the virus over Christmas and forced to self-isolate alone in her London flat. When she collapsed at the bottom of the stairs, unsure whether calling an ambulance would waste overstretched paramedics' time, her pulse oximeter proved invaluable.

She explains: "I found it so reassuring, especially in the moments when I felt really breathless and scared. I think being able to monitor my oxygen and knowing at what point I would need to call a doctor made me feel more in control of the situation and more able to relax."

Feeling breathless at home? A pulse oximeter can put your mind at ease

How does a pulse oximeter work?

Shortness of breath is one of the most common – and worrying – COVID-19 symptoms. But even if you do not feel breathless, your oxygen levels may be low.

Finger pulse oximeters can pick up on the smallest changes in how efficiently oxygen is being carried throughout the body. The normal blood oxygen level for most people is between 95 and 100 – but if it starts dropping below 94, it's best to seek urgent medical assistance.

How do you read a pulse oximeter?

Oximeters are easy to use. The small, clip-like device attaches to the tip of your finger, providing you with an instant reading. The painless procedure will show you both your Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) and your Pulse Rate – the number of times your heart beats per minute.

What is the best pulse oximeter?

Amazon is selling oximeters for as little as £12.99. One of the very best-rated, however, is this £24.99 pulse oximeter. Suitable for both adults and children, it comes with batteries included and requires simple one-button operation.

U-Kiss Pulse Oximeter, £24.99, Amazon

Amy says: "My doctor recommended I buy an oximeter to monitor my bloody oxygen levels at home and this one was super easy to use and had five-star reviews. I would suggest anyone who feels nervous about getting coronavirus should have one handy at home - it really put my mind at ease."

We don't know about you, but we're adding one to our online basket ASAP. For more information, visit the NHS website.

