Asda to offer COVID-19 vaccinations – where, when & more The supermarket has been selected by the NHS England to operate an in-store vaccination centre

In an effort to help battle the coronavirus pandemic, Asda is set to become the first supermarket to provide in-store COVID-19 vaccinations later this month.

MORE: What you need to know about the new weight loss plan taking over your social media feed

Asda has announced it is transforming its clothes department, George, into a vaccination centre in which qualified Asda staff will be able to administer 250 jabs per day, seven days a week. Keep reading to see all the details about when and where you can get one…

Where can I get an Asda COVID-19 vaccination?

According to the supermarket, it has been selected by NHS England to operate a vaccination centre from an in-store pharmacy in Birmingham, and is currently assessing other possible sites.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

It will offer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is considered the most difficult to store out of the three currently available in the UK.

Roger Burnley, Asda CEO and President, said: "We are incredibly proud to provide this service and are keen to do all we can to help the NHS and Government accelerate the rollout of the vaccination programme."

When can I get an Asda COVID-19 vaccination?

The supermarket plans to start administering Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines from 25 January, with the Birmingham centre opening times ranging from 8am - 8pm daily.

READ: This life-saving COVID-19 gadget is just £25 on Amazon

MORE: 10 chocolate spreads you NEED to try: From Marks & Spencer to Lindt and M&M's

Individuals in priority groups will receive their appointment from the NHS and have the option to select the Asda store if it's convenient, according to Asda. It has noted that people should not contact the store directly.

Qualified Asda staff will administer COVID-19 vaccinations in a Birmingham store

Asda is also supporting the NHS with its rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is easier to transport and store, with the use of its 238 in-store pharmacies. The statement said "it could be administered from Asda’s full network of in-store pharmacies throughout the country."

Roger Burnley also recently told customers: "It’s crucial that we all play our part, support one another, and help take the pressure off the NHS."

In December, the supermarket announced more safety measures, including: a virtual queuing app ‘Qudini’, which allows customers to wait in their car for a slot; automatic counting technology in busy stores; and the use of a protective antimicrobial coating on customer 'touch points', such as fridge and freezer handles and the checkout areas.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson's COVID-19 cleaning gadget will revolutionise your life