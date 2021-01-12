We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's anyone prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic, it's Gemma Atkinson! The former Strictly Come Dancing star stunned fans when she took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new cleaning gadget in action.

"Look what we've been sent for our office at work – a Portibac gun. I'll show you what you do," she told her Instagram followers, before spraying her Hit Radio co-star with it!

"If, for example, Matt let one go or you thought there was bacteria…" she said before he stood with his hands in the air and replied: "Take me down!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off incredible COVID-19 cleaning gadget

Gemma proceeded to shower Matt with a mist of antibacterial spray which was accompanied by bright blue lights. According to the Portibac website, it is "filled with exclusive PORTiBAC Tropical Citrus solution" which is "certified to kill Covid-19 on surfaces."

Want to get your hands on the clever sanitising gadget? It costs £125 and comes in white, silver or gold, while Amazon also stocks several alternatives for as little as £34.

It's likely the former Emmerdale actress will want to take it home to help keep her property clean – especially considering she is mum to one-year-old daughter Mia!

Inside the Manchester home she shares with boyfriend Gorka Marquez and their little girl, Gemma also has a home gym that she regularly uses to keep fit.

In September, she shared a before-and-after look at her fitness journey over the past decade. Gemma has been strength training for the past ten years, and said that while her physique has obviously changed, the biggest difference has been in the way she feels.

"Before and after I started strength training. Same happy me 10 years apart! I’ve always been happy in my own skin even though my shape has clearly changed in these pictures, I was happy in both," Gemma wrote.

"Obviously the physical difference is clear to see, I got me some biceps. But the main difference, the most important difference between them, you can’t see. Although I didn’t see it at the time, in the first picture I was far from healthy."

After eating nutritious meals and exercising regularly, she said: "My skin is better, my sleep is better, I have more energy, I’m physically and mentally stronger which puts me in a great headspace to be the best mum and partner I can be."

